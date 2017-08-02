Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Pro Kabaddi is much tougher than World Cup and Asian Games, says Fazel Atrachali

Fazel also explained how he stopped Meraj Sheykh in his side's game against Dabang Delhi.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 02 Aug 2017, 14:33 IST

Fazel Atrachali feels that the PKL is more competitive than the World Cup

Over the course of the last two seasons, Iranian powerhouse, Fazel Atrachali has firmly established himself as one of the elite defenders in the Pro Kabaddi League. Power, flexibility, timing – he possesses it all.

On Tuesday, he displayed all those qualities for Gujarat Fortunegiants, when they played Dabang Delhi. Post their comfortable win over the capital side, Fazel took some time out to look back on his Pro Kabaddi career.

“It’s good for me because I am coming from another country here. Pro Kabaddi is really different, compared to the Asian Games and World Cup. It’s harder here, scoring four tackle points in a match here is extremely hard,” he said.

“In Asian Games and World Cup you can win 15-1, in Pro Kabaddi you can’t even win 7-1. I am really happy,” he added.

The defender was pitted against his compatriot, Meraj Sheykh on Tuesday and it was Fazel who came out on top. Delhi’s captain couldn’t score a single point on the night and Fazel explained why he and his side were able to keep the dangerous Meraj in check.

“I’ve known Meraj for 10 years now, maybe 11. I understand when he will come to attack, his movements, I have lots of experience playing with him. I told my players about when you can catch him and when you can’t,” he explained.

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: 5 names from Gujarat Fortunegiants to watch out for

“We were always under control and controlled Meraj. He didn’t score any point."

Last season, Fazel scored a massive 52 tackle points and was the best defender in the league. The left corner did reveal that although he wishes to be at the very top, guiding a young Gujarat side to the title holds more value than personal milestones.

"I try to be the best defender in the league but for me, the team is more important. I can score more tackle points but it will be a risk for me. Maybe I will go for a tackle and lose a point instead,” he stated.

Although they’re a new and relatively young squad, Fazel believes that the Gujarat Fortunegiants have it in them to reach at least the semi-finals of the tournament. It’s still early days but his side were extremely solid against Dabang Delhi.

“The team is more important for me; not being the best defender. If my team goes to the semi-finals and finals, all the players will be happy. That is most important,” he signed off.