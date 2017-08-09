Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 : Rahul Chaudhari makes stunning comparison between himself and Pardeep Narwal

Chaudhari has never spoken about Pardeep in such depth.

by Somesh Chandran Press Conference 09 Aug 2017, 11:34 IST

Rahul Chaudhari is considered one of the best players in the Pro Kabaddi League

For the third consecutive season, two of Pro Kabaddi League’s best players have been subliminally trading blows with each other. Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal continue to dominate the game at a level where few have been able to operate in.

We’re into the second week of season 5 and it’s Narwal who has taken the initial lead. He has a massive 42 points to his name in just three matches. Chaudhari, on the other hand, has scored 51 points in 7 games, which is not bad by any means.

However, given his standards, he’d expect a lot more from himself. On Tuesday, Rahul took some time out to explain in detail the difference between him and Pardeep Nawal.

“It all depends on the form of the raider. Sometimes even I score 20 odd points in a game, there are days when I can’t even score 5 points. Whether it’s Rohit, Pardeep or Anup, you can’t really compare us.”

“The most important factor is the defense, if the defenders put a lot of pressure then the raider can’t score much,” he added.

Further, Rahul emphasized how Pardeep has an added advantage over him, every time they step on the mat. Telugu’s star man reckons Narwal wouldn’t have been able to perform at the same level if he didn’t have such a solid defense to back him up.

“I reckon my performance hasn’t been that great since the defenders in the other teams are very strong. In our team, when I get out, I have to sit out for fifteen minutes! If Pardeep Narwal gets tackled, his defenders bring him back in the very next raid.”

“So, if you compare him to me, I am still on top. Our defense is not able to play at the level that I expected. Even today I was out for around ten minutes. I obviously can’t score while sitting outside. When the defenders themselves help back the raider into the game, his confidence is also high,” he opined.

Chaudhari went on to explain how every time he has stepped up to attack in season 5, he does so with extra caution, unlike Pardeep who can play the game with a lot of freedom. Rahul believes it’s the defender's job to keep the raider in his zone.

“But after getting out, when you come back into the game only after 10 minutes, then you begin to think and play, that’s when I get tackled. Pardeep Narwal immediately comes back if he gets out, his defenders help him a lot,” he stated.

Rahul explained how last season he didn’t have to deal with this issue of his defenders not back him up, whenever he needs them. He believes he has a good set of defenders but they just haven’t been able to produce the goods.

“Last season, my defenders used to immediately help me back into the mat whenever I got out. This despite the fact that I was playing with an injury. Our defenders haven’t been able to perform,” signed off.

