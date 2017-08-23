Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Teams social media rankings on Facebook revealed

Does your team make the top of the list?

@shraishth_jain by Shraishth Jain Top 5 / Top 10 23 Aug 2017, 14:20 IST

The Fortunegiants lead the social media standings too

The fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is the biggest tournament of its kind in the history of Indian sport, featuring 12 franchises from 11 states across the country contesting across a time period of three months. From the previous editions, four new teams from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were added to the existing pool of eight from Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune.

With the season approaching one month of completion, let's take a look at which teams have dominated Facebook in the last four weeks. Using official data made available exclusively to Sportskeeda, we can determine which team can claim to be the most popular team in the league and leads the charts in terms of voice share!

#12 UP Yoddha

The newly formed side from Lucknow sit at the bottom of the pile in this list. Currently, they are playing in their home leg and have recorded four defeats in their last four games. Their Facebook page has a little over 71,000 likes and in the last month, they have recorded the least interactions at approximately 85,000, with their voice share among the 12 teams sitting 2%.

#11 Tamil Thalaivas

The Yoddha are followed by another newbie from Zone B, this time from Chennai. The Thalaivas too have had a slow start to the season and have nearly 95,000 likes on their official Facebook page. Their voice share sits at 2% as well, with a little over one lakh interactions.