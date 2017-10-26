Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Top four raiders who breached the 20-point mark

Super-10 seems to be a walk in the park for these players.

by Vidhi Shah Top 5 / Top 10 26 Oct 2017, 12:58 IST

The Pro Kabaddi League has witnessed an all new bigger and better fifth edition with the entry of four new teams taking to the mat, one of which, Gujarat Fortunegiants has even made the cut to the finals. Some matches have been spectacular raid fests of sorts where the players have ripped apart the rival defence with their attacking strides, thus adding to the excitement and frenzy of the sport.

The Super-10 is a benchmark for players when they amass ten raid points in a single match and we've seen that on numerous instances in this season. However, given the kind of performances that we have witnessed this year, one should not be surprised if the concept of Tremendous-20 and Thrilling-30 are also introduced in the next season.

Thus, Sportskeeda looks at the four players who breached the 20-point mark in the fifth season:

#4: Ajay Thakur (Tamil Thalaivas)

Ajay Thakur

India's star from the World Cup carried forth his form into the fifth edition despite faltering initially, he made up for it in a big manner by notching up almost 5 consecutive Super-10's in the last slot of matches. In one particular match against the Telugu Titans, the tall, lanky raider went rampant on the mat and left the opposition hapless with his constant successful raids which led to 12 touch points and 8 bonus points, thus claiming a total of 20 points at the end of 40 minutes.