Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 101: Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 79 // 07 Dec 2018, 22:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pardeep Narwal scored a mammoth 27 raid points tonight

The action continued in the inter-zone challenge week of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 as the second match of the opening day of the Vizag leg saw the Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Patna Pirates came into the match after a couple of unfavourable results from the Delhi leg which brought an end to their winning streak of five matches. They hoped to keep their playoffs spot intact as they stood in the second position on the Zone B standings.

Puneri Paltan were in danger of losing out of a playoff place this season after a couple of losses in their last fixtures. The absence of their star man Nitin Tomar has affected their raiding firepower on the mat and they went into this match with a do-or-die scenario.

The first half of the match started with a raiding masterclass from both sides as Pardeep Narwal and GB More put on a show on the mat. Patna Pirates took an easy lead in the match with a quick all-out as the 'Dubki King' raced to a Super 10 inside the first ten minutes. The Pirates continued their domination as they led 24-19 at the end of the first half.

The second period saw the Patna Pirates take complete control over the match as Pardeep Narwal rampaged his way through the defence picking constant raid points. In the end, Patna Pirates were victorious with a 53-36 scoreline putting an end to Puneri Paltan's playoffs hopes.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal - (9.5/10)

The star man of the Patna Pirates was in red-hot form tonight marching to a Super 10 in the first ten minutes of the match itself. He continued to keep the Puneri Paltan defence on their toes throughout and finished with a massive 27 raid points to take his overall tally past the 800-point mark.

Manjeet - (7/10)

The lanky raider was involved in a lot of defensive work in the first half as he scored three tackle points including a Super Tackle and had two raid points as well.

Advertisement

Deepak Narwal - (2/10)

The raider had a quiet first half with just one empty raid before he was subbed out to be replaced by Vijay Malik.

Tae Deok Eom - (2/10)

The Korean cover defender had no impact in the Patna defence as he gave away easy touch points before being replaced by Manish in the first half.

Vikas Kale - (4/10)

The hefty cover defender played a good support to the corner defenders and chipped in with a couple of points with his strong dashes.

Jaideep - (4/10)

The left corner of the Patna Pirates defence was a tad hasty in his tackle attempts conceding five points to Pune raiders. He managed to score two tackle points with his ankle holds on the corner.

Jawahar Dagar - (2/10)

The right corner defender was wasteful as he allowed GB More a lot of bonus as well as touch points. He was replaced by Ravinder Kumar towards the end of the first half.

Substitutes

Vijay Malik - (5/10)

The all-rounder came off the bench in the first half of the match and scored four points including one tackle point in the second half.

Manish - (4/10)

The young defender replaced Tae Deok Eom in the lineup and picked up two tackle points with his strong ankle holds.

Ravinder Kumar - (4/10)

The right corner defender replaced Jawahar Dagar in the defence and managed to get two tackle points in the second half.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement