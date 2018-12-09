Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 105: Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers, Player Ratings

The final action from the inter-zone challenge week at the Vizag leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the home side Telugu Titans face off against the Haryana Steelers at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

Telugu Titans came into the match on the back of their first win at home last night against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a strong all-around performance. They stood fourth in the Zone B standings and hoped to get into the playoffs spot with consecutive matches on their home turf. Haryana Steelers lost a close encounter against UP Yoddha in Delhi which derailed their playoffs chances but they stood a mathematical chance and hoped to get the win to stay in the race in Zone A.

The first half saw the two sides start off on an equal note as the raider started off well for both the teams. Rahul Chaudhari continued to score efficiently alongside Nilesh Salunke and the Titans slowly took control of the proceedings on the mat. They affected two Super Tackles to take the lead in the half and ended with a 20-13 advantage at the buzzer.

The second period of the match was an intense affair as both the side showed great resolve to keep the match interesting. Telugu Titans picked up Super tackles to stay ahead on the scoreboard. Monu Goyat scored a flurry of points in the second half to level things up but Super Tackles from Vishal Bhardwaj and Super Raid by Nilesh Salunke made sure Telugu Titans won with a 35-31 score in the end.

Telugu Titans

Rahul Chaudhari was the leading scorer for the Telugu Titans

Vishal Bhardwaj - (7.5/10)

The Telugu Titans skipper Vishal Bhardwaj was in stellar form in the first half locking in strong ankle holds and got a Super Tackle to his name. He picked up a crucial Super Tackle on Monu Goyat in the final minutes and finished with six tackle points.

Abozar Mighani - (4/10)

The Iranian right corner defender had a quiet first half of the match and did not have a tackle point. He did better in the second half picking up a Super Tackle with his strong ankle hold.

Anil Kumar - (5/10)

The cover defender had a good night yesterday against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and continued his momentum with good play in the defence. He picked up three tackle points including a Super Tackle in the second half.

Farhad Milaghardan - (3/10)

The utility all-rounder in the Telugu lineup had a quiet night in terms of points but was a good support to the defenders.

Anuj Kumar - (4/10)

Anuj Kumar was started by the Telugu Titans tonight in the cover defensive position alongside Anil Kumar. He picked up a Super Tackle in the second half of the match finishing with two tackle points.

Rahul Chaudhari - (8.5/10)

The star man of the Telugu Titans' lineup started with full steam tonight and rushed to six raid points including a couple of bonus points and even got a Super Tackle with an ankle hold on Monu Goyat. He finished with a Super 10 despite spending a lot of the second half on the bench.

Nilesh Salunke - (7/10)

The second raider of the Titans' raiding unit was highly efficient with his bonus point attempts scoring thrice in the first half to support Rahul Chaudhari from the other side. He maintained his composure in the final raid of the match and got a Super Raid to get the win for the Telugu Titans.

Substitutes

Rakshith - (3/10)

The youngster came off the bench and picked up a crucial do-or-die raid point at a time when the Titans were down in numbers.

