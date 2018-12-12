Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 108: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7 // 12 Dec 2018, 10:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Monu Goyat maintain his new-found form against the Gujarat Fortune Giants?

Haryana Steelers take on the Gujarat Fortune Giants in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag today, Wednesday at 8 pm IST. The Steelers are out of the contention for a playoff spot and would be playing for pride against a strong Fortune Giants team.

Both the teams had their latest match against the Telugu Titans. While the Gujarat Fortune Giants won their's 29-27, the Steelers did not have the same good 'fortune' as they lost by a scoreline of 31-35.

While the Steelers' raiders scored 20 raid points against the Titans, it was their poor defensive performance (7 points) that led to their defeat on the night. Monu Goyat was the top raider for his side with 11 raid points, while Kuldeep Singh contributed with 3 tackle points to emerge the Steelers' best defender in the game.

On the other hand, it was the defence of the Gujarat Fortune Giants which won them the game against the Titans with back-to-back successful tackles in the dying moments of the match.

Overall Gujarat's defence did not have a great game, the only player who managed to impress on the night was Parvesh Bhainswal who scored 3 tackle points. The raiders, on the other hand, did well to contribute 20 points to the team's total. K. Prapanjan was the top raider for his side with his second Super-10 of the season.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Monu Goyat (right raider) vs Sunil Kumar (right cover)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Khandola, Mayur Shivtarkar, Parveen, Sachin Shingade, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

Advertisement

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, Mahendra Rajput, K.Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Advertisement