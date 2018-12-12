Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 108: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam

Monu Goyat was the top raider for the Haryana Steelers

The action from the Vizag leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 continued on as the penultimate day of the leg saw the Haryana Steelers take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Haryana Steelers came into the match on the back of a couple of wins including a close one in their last encounter against the Telugu Titans. The raiding unit saw the skipper Monu Goyat lead from the front with strong performances and had the support of Vikas Khandola but they faced a tough challenge against the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

The Fortunegiants had lost just once in their previous six matches and had ensured their playoffs qualification already. They aimed to stay in the running for the top spot and keep the pressure on the current leaders U Mumba. The defence has done well for them with the strong cover combination of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar.

The first half of the match saw the Gujarat Fortuengiants take early control in the match and got the all-out within the first six minutes of the match. K Prapanjan and Sachin Tanwar put on a raiding clinic especially Prapanjan who picked up three two-pointer raids troubling the Haryana defenders with his escape moves. Monu Goyat was in good touch picking up seven points in the half and Naveen chipped in with a Super Raid but their defence was very ineffective against the Gujarat raiders as they managed only one tackle point. The half ended with Gujarat Fortunegiants leading 28-16 over the Haryana Steelers.

The second half of the match saw the Gujarat Fortunegiants continue to flex their muscle keeping the lead and got another all-out on the Steelers. Monu Goyat and co fought back to reduce the deficit in the final five minutes. Gujarat Fortunegiants ended up winning 47-37 in a convincing all-around performance.

Haryana Steelers

Monu Goyat - (7.5/10)

The Haryana Steelers skipper was in fine touch and managed to pick up seven raid points despite being tackled a couple of times by the Gujarat defenders. He spent a lot of time in the second half on the bench but got another Super 10.

Vikas Khandola - (4.5/10)

The raider had a tough time to get going in the first half against the stubborn Gujarat defence scoring just two raid points. He was able to add four more points in the second half including one tackle point but had underwhelming night compared to his usual standards.

Naveen - (6/10)

The utility all-rounder of the Haryana Steelers lineup played a good supporting role to the main raiders scoring a Super Raid in the first half of the match.

Mayur Shivtarkar - (5/10)

Mayur Shivtarkar operated as the cover defender alongside Sachin Shingade and picked up a couple of tackling points in the second half with his timely dashes. He had a poor first giving away a lot of raid points to the Gujarat raiders.

Sunil - (4/10)

The right corner defender had poor first half but did better in the second half picking up a couple of tackle points with his strong ankle holds.

Sachin Shingade - (2.5/10)

The experienced cover defender had an inefficient outing tonight failing to execute his dashes with good timing and ended up conceding a lot of touch points.

Kuldeep Singh - (4/10)

Kuldeep Singh operated on the left corner for the Steelers but had a poor night failing to get any tackle point in the first half. He scored a tackle point in the last raid of the match with a Super Tackle point.

Substitutes

Parveen - (4/10)

The burly cover defender came off the bench to replace Kuldeep Singh in the backline. He scored a couple of tackle points but was a tad hasty with his dashes.

