Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 109: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can the Bulls' defense get their act together against the Telugu Titans?

The home side, Telugu Titans take on the Bengaluru Bulls in a Zone B clash of the PKL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

Telugu Titans succumbed to a shock loss (20-27) against the UP Yoddhas in tonight's encounter due to a sub-par raiding performance.

The Titans' raiders could managed a measly 11 raid points out of which Rahul Chaudhari contributed 6 points. Nilesh Salunke has been inconsistent throughout the season and his poor form continued tonight as he could manage just one point off his 7 attempted raids.

Abozar Mighani had a terrific night in defense as he scored 6 tackle points, including a Super tackle to emerge the 'Tata Ace Defender of the Match'.

The Bengaluru Bulls too are coming off a loss, albeit a narrow one (31-32), at the hands of Dabang Delhi. The Bulls were slow off the blocks and were found trailing 14-26 mid-way through the second half, but soon gained momentum through their raiders to reduce the margin to just a single point at the end.

It was the defense of the Bulls that led to their downfall on the night, as they could manage just 5 tackle points. The cover duo of Ashish Kumar Sangwan and Mahender Singh, who were quite successful at the beginning of the season, have failed to show much coordination or decisiveness in the recent games and are one of the major reasons for the side's defensive failures.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Raju Lal Choudhary (right corner)

#2 Rohit Kumar (right raider) vs Vishal Bhardwaj (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Anuj Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Anand V, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

