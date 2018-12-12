Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 109: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Rahul Chaudhari had a poor night against the Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action carried on at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium as the Vizag leg saw the home side Telugu Titans face off against the Bengaluru Bulls in a battle of the Southern sides in the Zone B.

Telugu Titans came into this fixture after a loss against the struggling UP Yoddha side last night but still stayed in the hunt of a playoffs spot with a chance to take their tally to 50 points and just one below the Patna Pirates in the second spot. Bengaluru Bulls started atop the Zone B standings with 59 points but were on a two-match losing streak coming into this win.

The Titans made a couple of changes to their lineup as Nilesh Salunke and Anil Kumar made way for youngsters C Manoj Kumar and Kamal Singh. Bengaluru Bulls went into this fixture with an unchanged side from the last match as Kashiling Adake missed out with Harish Naik taking his place.

The first half saw the Telugu Titans start off on a positive note running into a quick 5-1 lead capitalizing on a poor Bengaluru Bulls' defence but the Bulls' raiders were in good touch cutting the deficit. The two sides played on the third raid strategy for a long duration of the first half as the scores stayed low in the half. Telugu Titans led 12-10 at the end of the first half over the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Bengaluru Bulls started strongly in the second half scoring the all-out to take the lead in the first five minutes. This set the stage up for their win as they maintained their hold on the game powered by a strong defensive showing and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's deadly raids. Bengaluru Bulls handed the Telugu Titans their third loss on home turf in Vizag winning with a scoreline of 37-24 in the end.

Telugu Titans

Vishal Bhardwaj - (5/10)

The Telugu Titans skipper was at his effective best on the left counter picking up tackle points with his deadly ankle holds. He finished the match with three tackle points/

Abozar Mighani - (4/10)

The Iranian powerhouse defender continued his stellar form for the Telugu Titans starting off with a couple of strong tackle points on the right corner.

Rahul Chaudhari - (4/10)

The star man of the Telugu Titans was largely used in the do-or-die raids in the first half and scored two bonus points and even had one tackle point. The strategy for him continued in the second half but he failed to pick up a touch point ending with three bonus points on the night.

Kamal Singh - (3/10)

The young raider managed to pick up a couple of raid points in the first half but had a lot of empty raids to his name. He picked up four points in the end.

C Manoj Kumar - (4/10)

The all-rounder replaced Anil Kumar in the cover defender position and failed to pick up a tackle point on the night. He did manage to score a couple of raid points in a do-or-die situation.

Farhad Milaghardan - (3/10)

The all-rounder had a poor night against the Bulls' raiders giving away easy raid points and failed to pick up a point tonight.

Mohsen Maghsoudlou - (4/10)

The Iranian all-rounder had a decent outing in both attack and defence finishing with one raid point and a couple of tackle points.

Substitutes:

Nilesh Salunke - (6/10)

The raider came off the bench in the second half of the match and scored six raid points including three bonus points in eight attempted raids. He was the top scoring raider for the Telugu Titans tonight.

