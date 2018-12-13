Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 110: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates, Player Ratings

Rahul Chaudhari got his third Super 10 of the season tonight

The final day of the Vizag leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the home side Telugu Titans took on the defending champions Patna Pirates at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

The Titans lost their two previous fixtures on their home turf and were inching to end their home leg with a win and maintain their quest for a playoffs spot in the Zone B standings. They were perched on the third spot behind the Patna Pirates on the standings and hoped to close the gap on them with a win tonight. Telugu Titans' defence was in good touch with the two corners Vishal Bhardwaj and Abozar Mighani operating consistently through the home leg but the raiders were not as effective as they would have liked.

Patna Pirates came into the match on the back of a humongous win over the Puneri Paltan as Pardeep Narwal produced a season high 26-point performance. They hoped to get their first win over the Telugu Titans this season after being on the losing end two times already this season.

The first half belong to the Telugu Titans as they dominated proceedings on the mat from the starting whistle. An early Super Raid worth four points by Nilesh Salunke put them on track for a big lead as they got the all-out on the Titans. Pardeep Narwal was not allowed to play his natural with the Telugu Titans' defence pouncing him on whenever he came to raid. Rahul Chaudhari kept the Patna Pirates' defence on their toes as he triggered a second all-out on the night to establish their control over the match.

The second half saw the Patna Pirates mount a comeback courtesy the raiding prowess of their skipper Pardeep Narwal as they cut down the deficit getting the all-out on the Titans. Pardeep Narwal got his Super 10 and a couple of Super Tackles from his defenders were enough for Patna to get one point from the match as the Titans won 41-36 in the end.

Telugu Titans

Vishal Bhardwaj - (7/10)

The Telugu Titans skipper Vishal Bhardwaj managed the defence well from the left corner as they plotted to keep the Patna raiders quiet in the first half. He picked up a couple of tackle points in the match including a stunning one-man dash on Manjeet and had four tackle points in the end.

Abozar Mighani - (4/10)

The right corner of the Telugu Titans' defence was in good touch in the first half keeping the dangerous Pardeep Narwal in check. However, he was guilty of conceding a few raid points to the Dubki King and had just one tackle point on the night.

Mohsen Maghsoudlou - (7/10)

The Iranian all-rounder was effective in the defence tonight for the Telugu Titans picking up tackle points with his timely ankle holds. He finished just shy of a 'High 5' with four tackle points and even had one raid point.

Farhad Milaghardan - (5/10)

The all-rounder was active in all defensive efforts of the Telugu Titans and had one tackle point in the first half. He conceded a couple of points in the second half but managed to pick up a couple of tackle points.

Anil Kumar - (5/10)

The cover defender was back in the lineup for the Telugu Titans and played a good supporting role to his fellow defenders. He finished with a couple of tackle points and had a good game.

Rahul Chaudhari - (8.5/10)

The 'Raid Machine' was in stellar form from the get-go and kept the Patna Pirates' defence unhinged with his dynamic raiding. He took his overall tally of raid points past the 800-mark and finished with thirteen tackle points on the night.

Nilesh Salunke - (7/10)

The raider started off on a stunning note picking up a four-point Super Raid to trigger the early all-out on the Patna Pirates. He finished with nine points on the night including one tackle point on Pardeep Narwal.

