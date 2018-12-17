Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 117: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

The defense of the Titans needs to continue their good form against Pawan Kumar & Co.

Bengaluru Bulls take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash of PKL 2018 at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula tomorrow, Tuesday at 8 PM IST.

They last faced each other in Match 109 where the Bulls came out on top by a 37-24 margin. The Titans were done in by poor defending, as they could score just 8 tackle points vis-a-vis the Bulls' 13 points.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat led the Bulls' raiding with 13 points off his 20 attempted raids, while Mahender Singh made a strong comeback after a string of poor performances to score a High-5 with 5 tackle points in the match and was adjudged the Tata Ace Defender of the Match for his performance.

Since then, while the Bulls were on a rest, the Titans have faced the Patna Pirates in their latest match and emerged victorious with a 5-point margin (41-36).

The defense of the Titans proved to be quick learners, as they learned from their mistakes against the Bulls and rectified them against Pardeep Narwal & Co. to win the match against the Pirates with 14 tackle points. It would be interesting to see if they can display the same skill and patience against the Bulls in tomorrow's encounter.

The only other occasion when the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, have faced each other in the season, was in Match 86 where the Bulls were yet again the winners with a 34-26 scoreline.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Raju Lal Choudhary (right corner)

#2 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (right raider) vs Vishal Bhardwaj (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Anuj Kumar, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Harish Naik, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

