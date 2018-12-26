Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 129: Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Patna Pirates | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to watch

Can Pardeep Narwal penetrate the defensive 'Chakravyuh' of the Gujarat Fortune Giants?

Gujarat Fortune Giants take on the Patna Pirates, in a repeat of last season's final, in an Inter-Zone Wildcard match of PKL 2018 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata today, Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

The Fortune Giants are coming off a 33-31 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers courtesy a solid raiding display.

While their raiding seemed headless at the beginning of the season, they have organized themselves better and worked on their weaknesses to have a good run in raiding in the recent matches.

Their defence, on the other hand, has been their key performer since the last season and would be their prime weapon in the playoffs.

The Pirates have to win against the Fortune Giants if they hope to make it to the playoffs on their own, or in case of a loss, they would have to hope that UP Yoddha, too, loses their encounter against the Bengal Warriors so that they, the Pirates, qualify.

The reigning champions have their task cut out for them against the strong defense of the Fortune Giants, after failing, 23-39, against the Bengal Warriors in their recent encounter.

Previous Meeting

The two teams, Gujarat Fortune Giants and Patna Pirates, have faced each other once before in the season, in Match 94, in which the Fortune Giants came out on top with a dominating 45-27 win.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Pardeep Narwal (left raider) vs Ruturaj Koravi (right corner)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Jaideep (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, K.Prapanjan, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Manjeet, Vikas Jaglan, Vijay, Manish, Vikas Kale, and Jaideep

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

