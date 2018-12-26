Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 130: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where to Watch

Rohit Kumar would look to continue his terrific form against the Bengal Warriors.

The home side, Bengal Warriors take on the Bengaluru Bulls in a Zone B clash of PKL 2018 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata today, Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

The Warriors are coming off a 39-34 win against the Telugu Titans from yesterday's encounter. In a must-win situation for the Titans, they shockingly started with just one of their regular players in the starting lineup, and players such as Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke and Vishal Bhardwaj were missing from the list of substitutes as well.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Warriors started the match with a consistent lead and managed to win the match with that lead. Going into the playoffs, the Warriors need to improve upon their defense. On the night they could score just 7 tackle points, 5 of which came from Surjeet Singh.

The Bulls, on the other hand, are coming off a 6-day rest after a 40-40 tied encounter against the Patna Pirates. The Bulls delivered an all-round performance on the night with Rohit Kumar (15 raid points) and Mahender Singh (6 tackle points) emerging as the top raider and top defender for the side respectively.

This match between the top-2 of Zone B would give quite an indication of the excitement in store for fans in the playoffs.

Previous Meeting(s):

The two teams, Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, have faced each other twice before in the ongoing season, and in both the matches (Match 77 and Match 88) the Warriors came out on top with the scorelines of 33-31 and 44-37 respectively.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (right raider) vs Ran Singh (left corner)

#2 Maninder Singh (right raider) vs Amit Sheoran (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Bengal Warriors: Ran Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Ziaur Rahman, Surjeet Singh, and Baldev Singh

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Harish Naik, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

