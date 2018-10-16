Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 17: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action resumed after a day's break in the Sonepat Leg of the competition as two undefeated sides, Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans took to the mat to battle it out at the Motilal Nehru School of Sport Indoor Stadium in Sonepat, Haryana.

Bengal Warriors had faced the Tamil Thalaivas in the Chennai Leg in the first week of the league and emerged victorious with a 36-27 win owing to a strong all-around performance on the mat. Maninder Singh and Ran Singh starred for the Warriors as they started the season on a promising note. Mahesh Goud also contributed well in the raiding unit and managed to score five raiding points. The defence had a standout showing from Ran Singh with four tackle points from the left corner, however, the captain Surjeet Singh and Shrikant Tewathia were also good with their blocks and dashes. The Bengal Warriors hoped to keep the balance well against the Telugu Titans tonight.

Telugu Titans came into this match on the back of two convincing wins over the Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha. Both the matches saw their team contribute as a whole and the team looks a good unit under the new head coach Kilaru Jagmohan. Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke have teamed up well to keep the defenders on their toes and work well in tandem. The Iranian all-rounders Farhad Milaghardan and Mohsen Maghsoudlou have performed with great spirit and helped the team out in both raiding and defensive departments. The Titans have a solid defensive combination of captain Vishal Bhardwaj and Iranian powerhouse corner defender Abozar Mighani, both of whom have been deadly with their corner ankle holds for the team.

A low-scoring encounter saw the Bengal Warriors put on good second half performance after being down in the first. Bengal Warriors won the match with a 30-25 scoreline.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh started slow but got into his element in the second half

Surjeet Singh - (6/10)

The captain played in both the cover and the corner defensive position tonight for the Warriors as the defence struggled to keep the Telugu Titans in check. He did well to handle the defence for the side as they kept the dangerous Rahul Chaudhari in check for the most part of the match.

Ziaur Rehman - (4/10)

The cover defender did not manage to score tackle points for the Warriors but did well with his assists to support the defensive lineup.

Ran Singh - (4/10)

The left corner defender for the Bengal Warriors had an off-day today and only managed to score one tackle point. He will hope

Shrikant Tewathia - (6/10)

The right corner for the Warriors had an eventful match as he was called into action for raiding as well. He managed to get Rahul Chaudhari out with a kick attempt and scored a few tackle points in the second half.

Maninder Singh - (8/10)

The lead raider for the Bengal Warriors had a tough time to get going tonight as he managed just three raid points against the stern Titans' defence. He fought back in the second half as he found success and single-handedly inflicted the all-out on the Titans and completed his Super 10 on the night as well.

Mahesh Goud - (6/10)

The lanky raider was decent for the Warriors in support of Maninder Singh as he was used mostly in do-or-die situations by the team. He managed to get a tackle point to his name with a diving ankle hold in the first half.

Jang Kun Lee - (5/10)

The South Korean raider did well to get a couple of raid points to his name but was caught on a couple of occasions after he delved too deep into the Telugu Titans' backline.

Substitutes:

Rakesh Narwal - (2/10)

The young raider came on as a substitute replacing Jang Kun Lee in the second half as they tweaked a couple of things in the raiding department.

