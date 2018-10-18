Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 23- Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Probable Line-ups

Shreyas FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature

The second match of the Pune leg will pit probably the 2 best raiders of the league, Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal, against each other. The teams both have two wins and one loss from their 3 games, but it's the Titans who are on the top of the Zone B table with 11 points, due to a loss with a margin less than 7 points.

The Patna Pirates have won their last 2 matches versus the U.P Yoddha, who have had a bad run of games. While the raiding department seems to have clicked, Patna are still struggling with their defense, which has only managed 25 points in 3 games.

Will the Telugu Titans defense be able stop Pardeep Narwal and crumple Patna's defense?

The Telugu Titans have assembled a very balanced squad filled with firepower, and it has paid off. Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Nilesh Salunke have all been good value for their money, providing all round performances in all their games so far.

Abozar Mighani and Rahul Chaudhari have been the main men though. The Iranian got a High 5 in the team's last game and is on 13 tackle points from 3 games, and Rahul Chaudhari has scored 22 points from 3 games. Captain Vishal Bharadwaj on the left corner has looked good as well, scoring 11 points.

The Pirates seem to have realized that their strength is their raiding unit, and the defense can just play on the do-or-die raids. Deepak Narwal is proving his mettle with two consistent performances on the trot. He doesn't need to be a Monu Goyat; he needs to be a raider who can take Pardeep's place.

He has been their best raider when Pardeep was not on court, during do-or-die raids, or when facing an all-out. Jawahar Dagar's inclusion last game didn't change anything for the Pirates, as Jaideep and Vijay chipped in with 3 tackle points each. Patna will hope that Jaideep will soon begin to replicate the great form he showed last season.

A start must be provided to young Manjeet, who has shown sparks of brilliance.

The Titans will look to settle down with a starting 7, and will hope that all 3 raiders will combine to crumple the weak Patna defense. The defense will undoubtedly have plans to stop Pardeep and Vishal Bharadwaj, while Abozar Mighani will look to cripple Patna by getting the better of Pardeep. The corners have looked good for the Titans, while the cover defenders still need to mature and stop putting in lazy tackles.

Probable lineups:

Telugu Titans- Vishal Bharadwaj(C), Abozar Mighani, Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Anil Kumar, Farhan Milaghardhan

Patna Pirates- Pardeep Narwal(C), Deepak Narwal, Manjeet, Jaideep, Vijay, Vikas Kale, Jawahar Dagar