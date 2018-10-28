Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 38: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Player Ratings

Pardeep Narwal became the highest scoring raider in the Pro Kabaddi League tonight

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 saw the last day of the first inter-zonal challenge week tonight as the home side Patna Pirates took to the mat against Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar.

The first match of the night saw the UP Yoddha defeat the Dabang Delhi KC side in an intense clash as the Delhi side lost by just two points in the end (36-38). Two raiders on both the teams scored Super 10s as Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Kumar Rai starred for the winners UP Yoddha. Dabang Delhi KC had Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit garner Super 10s on the night in a thrilling contest.

Patna Pirates went into the match on the back of a close last-minute loss against the U Mumba side yesterday. Pardeep Narwal continued his stellar scoring form and started the game on 699 raid points in his Pro Kabaddi League career. The defence looked in good touch as Jaideep and Vikas Kale produced good tackles in the Patna backline. All-rounders Vijay and Vikas Jaglan also did well on the mat to support Pardeep Narwal with their raid points.

Haryana Steelers also came in the hunt for a win after their loss against Bengaluru Bulls but had a minor setback today as Monu Goyat missed out on the action tonight. Vikas Khandola led the side tonight in his absence on the mat. Naveen was the supporting raider for the Steelers and did considerably well. The defence was manned by the two corner defenders Kuldeep Singh and Sunil along with the impressive Parveen in the cover position. The defence hoped to keep the raiding phenomenon Pardeep Narwal in check.

Patna Pirates lost their second match in a row as a strong all-around performance as the Haryana Steelers won 43-32. Pardeep Narwal achieved a personal milestone of 700 PKL raid points but could not get the win for his side.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal - (8.5/10)

The 'Dubki King' achieved a major milestone in the first raid of the match as he notched his 700th raid point in the Pro Kabaddi League and soon overtook Rahul Chaudhari in the overall tally.

Jaideep - (6/10)

The left corner for Patna Pirates was solid in the backline and locked in a couple of good tackles in the first half and combined well with his fellow defenders.

Jawahar Dagar - (2/10)

The right corner defender had a poor night in the defence as he gave away a couple of easy raid points to the Haryana raiders.

Manjeet - (2/10)

The lanky Pirates raider had a quiet first half in the match managing just one raid point and had another disappointing outing.

Vikas Kale - (6.5/10)

The defender from Maharashtra continued his good form in the home leg as he quickly garnered three tackle points in the first half itself. He was strong in his dashes and finished with four tackle points.

Vijay - (7/10)

The all-rounder had a good outing on the mat for Patna tonight and did well to support Pardeep Narwal and scored 7 points on the night.

Vikas Jaglan - (2/10)

The all-rounder finished with no points tonight as he failed to make an impact on the mat for his side.

Substitutes:

Manish - (2/10)

The youngster came off the bench in the second half but did not do much and was subbed off again.

Deepak Narwal - (2/10)

The raider came on at a crucial point in the match but could not score raid points in the absence of Pardeep Narwal.

Tushar Patil - (3/10)

The raider came on in the final minutes of the match and scored two raid points in his chances.

