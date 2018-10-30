Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 40: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

Pardeep Narwal struggled against a stubborn Telugu defence on Tuesday night

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action continued in the Patna leg of the competition as the home side Patna Pirates took to the mat against Telugu Titans at the Patliputra Sports Complex in the state of Bihar on Tuesday.

Patna Pirates had started off their season with a good win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers but then succumbed to two losses on the trot against U Mumba and Haryana Steelers. The skipper Pardeep Narwal has been in stellar form for the Pirates as he racked up his 700th raid point in his PKL career and overtook Rahul Chaudhari in the overall tally.

The defence has not yet performed at a great level with only Jaideep and Vikas Kale doing well in the backline. Pardeep Narwal has also found less support from his fellow raiders as Manjeet and Deepak Narwal have struggled in the league lately. Tushar Patil made a return on Tuesday night and hoped to put on a good showing to support the captain in the raiding unit.

Telugu Titans had been inconsistent in their showing this season after starting off with a couple of good wins. The defence has been one of the best in the league with the corner combination of Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj running riot on the raiders. The Iranian all-rounders Farhad Milaghardan and Mohsen Maghsoudlou have done well with their contribution in both raiding and defending for the team.

Telugu Titans rode on a stellar show by Rahul Chaudhari as they defeated the home side Patna Pirates with a massive 53-32 scoreline on a night that saw Pardeep Narwal underperform.

Here are the player ratings from PKL Season 6 Match No. 40 between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal - (3/10)

Pardeep Narwal had a poor start to the match as he struggled against the Telugu Titans defence and managed just four points in the first twenty minutes. He failed to get going in the second half and was benched by the coach for the most part of it.

Tushar Patil - (5/10)

The former Puneri Paltan man made his first start on Tuesday night and started well in the match, scoring four crucial raid points for the Patna Pirates.

Manjeet - (2/10)

The young Manjeet's raiding struggles continued as he scored just one point in the first half and had one tackle point as well. He was replaced in the second half by Vijay Malik in the lineup.

Jaideep - (3/10)

The left corner of the Patna Pirates defence was the only tackle point scorer for the side in the first half of the match. He was unsuccessful in the second half as Rahul Chaudhari got the better of him many times.

Vikas Kale - (2/10)

The cover defender had a poor night on the mat as he gave away easy points to the Telugu Titans raiders. He failed to pick up any tackle point.

Vikas Jaglan - (7/10)

The raider was the best performing player on the mat for Patna Pirates as he led the raid points with a 9-point outing. He fell just short of a Super 10 but proved his worth taking charge in the absence of Pardeep Narwal.

Ravinder Kumar - (3/10)

The right corner made his debut in the Pro Kabaddi League this season and managed to score a tackle point in the second half of the match.

Substitutes:

Vijay - (6/10)

The all-rounder came off the bench to replace Manjeet in the second half of the match. He did well alongside Vikas Jaglan, scoring six raid points on the night.

Manish - (4/10)

The defender came on in the second half of the match and scored two tackle points.

