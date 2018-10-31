Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 42: Patna Pirates v Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Pawan Kumar's thunderous show enabled the Bulls to a thrilling win

The Bengaluru Bulls clinched a thrilling 43-41 win through a superlative effort from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat to claim their fourth victory of the Pro Kabaddi League this season, as the Patna Pirates fell to their fourth consecutive loss at home, the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna.

In a game that swung like a pendulum and was marked by a 'Yellow Card' for Bulls' skipper Rohit Kumar, the defending champions were outdone by yet another top show from Pawan Kumar, who finished with 15 points, including a nail-biting point on the Do-or-Die raid in the buzzer raid of the match.

Much of the credit has to go to Kashiling Adake as well, who not only kept chipping away with the raid points but also finished as the best defender of the match, picking four tackle points from four tackles. Kashi's crafty raids and timely tackles ensured that Bengaluru were always in the hunt for a win, which even overshadowed skipper Rohit Kumar's 7-point show.

For the Pirates, Pardeep Narwal's no-show was a body blow which was slightly camouflaged by a combination of Deepak Narwal and Manjeet, both of whom picked ten points to finish on top of the charts for Patna.

In the end, the Pirates failed to land the decisive blow, which belonged to the Bengaluru Bulls as they continued to pile the misery on the defending champions.

Here are the player ratings from the match:

Patna Pirates

Manjeet picked up his first 'Super 10' of the season

Pardeep Narwal - 3/10

Pardeep's lack of form certainly hit Patna hard as their skipper, coming into the match with a heavily bandaged left wrist, looked woefully out of sorts and picked up just 3 points from 12 raids.

Deepak Narwal - 8/10

Deepak Narwal enjoyed a top game as he contributed from both the departments and ensured that Bengaluru did not race away with the lead. With eight raid points and two tackle points, Deepak Narwal was in good form all through the game.

Manjeet - 7.5/10

The only other bright spark apart from Deepak Narwal, Manjeet used his height and agility to good effect as he finished with a 'Super 10' -- his first of the season, that kept the Bulls defenders on their toes right throughout the game.

Kuldeep Singh - 7/10

The right corner defender enjoyed a terrific second half as he put in some vicious ankle holds to pull off some important tackles that brought the deficit down and at one stage, even earned the Pirates the lead.

Jaideep - 6/10

The left corner defender had a relatively quiet game as he put in just five tackles and picked up three points, often bringing down Kashiling Adake.

Vikas Kale - 4.5/10

The right cover defender did not have the best of games as his hasty dashes often went in vain, outlined by the fact that he picked up just two points from seven tackles.

Ravinder Kumar - 6.5/10

The right corner defender essayed his role as one of the main defenders in the team to perfection as he pulled off a super tackle on Pawan Sehrawat at a crucial junction in the game.

SUBSTITUTES

Vijay - 7/10

The all-rounder was subbed in during the second half and did well to collect a bonus point.

Manish - NA

Manish came in late in the second half and made one failed attempt at tackling the raider.

