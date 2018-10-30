Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Match 42, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls| Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Pawan continue with his scoring spree against Patna's fragile defense?

The Patna Pirates will take on Bengaluru Bulls in a Zone B clash on 31st October at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018. Patna are in the 4th position with after 8 games. They are coming off a loss against the Telugu Titans. Bengaluru Bulls play after a week's gap when they thrashed Haryana Steelers, courtesy a 20-point haul from Pawan Shehrawat. They are in the 5th position from 4 games.

Patna's raiding unit had some changes when they decided to give Tushar Patil a chance and he impressed by scoring points. Pardeep struggled to score just 5 points as the Titans' defense tackled him with ease and Deepak Narwal didn't find a place in the starting lineup. Patna lost the plot in the latter parts of the second half and with Pardeep nursing an injury in his hand, they were out.

Patna's defense yet again was their undoing as they managed just 6 tackle points. Jaideep in the left corner was their best defender, scoring 3 points and Ravinder Kumar in the right corner scored 2 points. Patna really need to get their defense into shape if they want their campaign back on track.

Bengaluru Bulls have been outstanding so far, especially in the raiding department. Pawan Shehrawat has scored 62 points from 4 games and has been their breakout star. He has recorded 2 scores of 20 points and will look to torment the Patna defense. Captain Rohit Kumar returned to form, scoring 8 points after a slow start to the season. Kashiling Adake was quiet in the last game and will look to score points in this encounter.

Mahender Singh and Ashish Sangwan have looked good so far but were quiet in the last game. While Bengaluru Bulls' defense didn't come together in the last game, they will look to capitalize on Patna's woes and score points in this match.

Both teams will be looking for a win, especially Patna who will want to break their losing streak and give their fans something to cheer for. They need to beat their defense into shape and find Pardeep's partner for raiding. Bengaluru Bulls will look to trouble Patna's defense.

Predicted lineups: Patna Pirates - Pardeep Narwal(C), Manjeet, Tushar Patil, Jaideep, Manish, Ravinder, Vikas Kale, Vijay

Bengaluru Bulls - Rohit Kumar(C), Kashiling Adake, Pawan Shehrwat, Ashish, Mahender Singh, Jasmer Singh, Sandeep