Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 55: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

The defence of Bengal Warriors was in top form tonight

The Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action continued on to a new destination as the city of Mumbai hosted the next leg at the NSCI Dome, SVP Stadium. The second match of the day saw the Bengal Warriors take on Telugu Titans face off after their earlier tussle in the Sonepat leg which the Warriors had won.

Bengal Warriors came into the match after an inconsistent run of form with a lone victory in their past five matches. The skipper Surjeet Singh hoped to turn the side's fortunes around as the season headed for the end of the first half.

The Warriors' defence hasn't been as effective as it was last season with the skipper not in top form and the corner combination of Shrikant Tewathia and Ran Singh also not working with great efficiency.

The raiding unit has been one positive for them with the trio of Maninder Singh, Mahesh Goud and Jang Kun Lee working well for the side. Maninder Singh has been their standout performer and returned to action after sitting out one game and scored a Super 10 in their tie against UP Yoddha.

Telugu Titans have been one of the strongest sides defensively in the league with the corner combination of Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj working in great sync for them. The raiding unit has been one area of concern for them with the likes of Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke not performing consistently on the mat.

The Iranian all-rounders Farhad Milaghardan and Mohsen Maghsoudlou have been a helpful presence on the mat for the Titans, especially Maghsoudlou, who was the key man for them in their tie against the UP Yoddha. Tonight's match saw the two youngsters Krushna Madane and C Manoj Kumar in the starting lineup as the skipper Vishal Bhardwaj missed out due to injury concerns.

Bengal Warriors clinched their second win over Telugu Titans this season with a 30-25 scoreline in a match that saw the defences of the two sides perform well.

Here are the player ratings from this match:

Bengal Warriors

Surjeet Singh - (6.5/10)

The Bengal Warriors captain had a good first half, picking up two tackled points with his classic blocks from the cover position in the defence. The skipper fell just short of a High 5 tonight but guided the team with authority on the mat.

Baldev Singh - (7/10)

The defender started his first game this season for the Bengal Warriors and looked in good touch, locking in back holds from the right corner. He continued his form in the second, picking up his High 5 on the night with a Super Tackle as well.

Ran Singh - (5/10)

The all-rounder played in the left-in position tonight for the Bengal Warriors and also did a bit of raiding in the first half. He finished the match with three touch points and one tackle point.

Ziaur Rehman - (3/10)

The cover defender from Bangladesh was the only defender on the Bengal Warriors lineup who did not manage a tackling point tonight. He gave away a couple of easy touch points to the Telugu Titans raiders as well.

Adarsh T - (4/10)

The young defender was impressive on the left corner for the Warriors as he put in strong ankle and back holds on the Telugu Titans raiders.

Maninder Singh - (6/10)

The star raider for the Bengal Warriors was the lone raider who looked in good form in the first half dominated by the defence. He did well in do-or-die situations tonight and ended up with six raid points in total.

Jang Kun Lee - (3/10)

The Korean raider had a tough time in the first half, getting caught a couple of times and managed just one bonus point. He was replaced in the second half by Amit Nagar.

Substitutes:

Amit Nagar - (4/10)

The substitute raider came on to replace Jang Kun Lee in the lineup in the second half. He went on to score three points with a couple of tackle points.

