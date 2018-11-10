Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 56: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Player Ratings

Deepak Narwal was the top scoring raider for the Pirates

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action continued today as the defending champions Patna Pirates took to the mat against the Bengal Warriors in the first match of the night at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Patna Pirates came into the match on the back of a win over their opponents tonight at their home leg in Patna in a closely fought encounter. The skipper Pardeep Narwal had missed the match on the last day of action in Patna.

Deepak Narwal and Manjeet had done well for the Pirates and clinched the win for them on the night.

The Patna defence also looked in good touch as Jaideep and Vijay got the tackle points with the support of Vikas Kale in the cover position.

The all-rounder Vijay has especially been in a good run of form in both raiding and defence and hoped to carry on his positive momentum against the Warriors. Kuldeep Singh featured in the starting seven tonight adding more defensive cover for the Pirates.

After the loss against the Pirates in Patna, the Bengal Warriors bounced back with a tie and a win over UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans respectively.

The Bengal Warriors put up a strong defensive performance against the Telugu Titans yesterday to keep the Telugu Titans' raiding forces at bay.

The skipper Surjeet Singh led the side from the front as a new corner combination of youngsters Baldev Singh and Adarsh T worked well for the team.

The return of Maninder Singh was a good boost as well for the team but the other star raider Jang Kun Lee had a night to forget and hoped for a comeback against the Pirates.

Patna Pirates put on a dominant performance which was quite evident with this big 50-30 victory to surge ahead to the second position on the points table.

Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal - (7/10)

The Patna Pirates skipper returned to the starting lineup after his injury layoff and started the first half with five raid points in ten attempted raids.

He continued his good form in the second half and finished with a Super 10 in the match ending with 11 raid points.

Manjeet - (3/10)

The lanky raider struggled to get going in the first half of the match as he did not manage a single raid point. He was replaced in the second half by Vijay.

Deepak Narwal - (8/10)

The former Bengal Warriors was in good form in the first half as he scored six raid points which included three well-taken bonus points.

He was the highest scoring raider for the Patna Pirates and finished with a tally of 13 points on the night, including one tackle point.

Kuldeep Singh - (5/10)

The defender started tonight replacing Vijay in the starting lineup and did well to get a couple of tackle points. He did well in the backline to support the Patna defence with his assists.

Jaideep - (7/10)

The left corner for the Patna Pirates locked in two strong ankle holds on the Bengal raiders and looked in good touch. He picked up his High 5 on the match and was a key factor for the Pirates' win tonight.

Vikas Kale - (5/10)

The cover defender managed to score three tackle points in the first half with his strong dashes and blocks from the cover position. He did not find much success in the second half of the match.

Ravinder Kumar - (4/10)

The right corner defender was effective tonight as he scored three tackle points tonight with his ankle holds.

Substitutes:

Vijay - (6/10)

The all-rounder came on to replace Manjeet in the second half of the match and was highly effective for the Pirates. He picked up six points in the match which included five raid points and one tackle point.

