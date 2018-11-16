Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 68: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Maninder Singh inspire his team to victory against Pune?

It's a West versus East clash as the Puneri Paltan take on the Bengal Warriors in the Inter-Zone Challenge Week at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan's campaign is suffering from the injury-led absence of their top raider, Nitin Tomar as they have succumbed to consecutive losses leading up to Saturday's match.

Pune's raiding let them down as they lost their last game against Telugu Titans 25-28. The raiders could manage just 12 raid points, while the defence had a better outing with 9 tackle points.

If Nitin Tomar isn't fit to play, expect the encounter against the Bengal Warriors to be a low-scoring one as Pune will bolster its defence and play only on the do-or-die raids.

The Bengal Warriors after a 20-point drubbing at the hands of the Patna Pirates suffered yet another defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Fortunegiants earlier tonight with a margin of 23-35.

They were poor in the raiding department, where they could manage just 13 raid points. The usage of Ran Singh as a raiding all-rounder is hampering both the attack as well as the defence of the Warriors. They need to include a specialized raider in the form of Mahesh Goud or Rakesh Narwal, or use Amit Nagar as a raiding all-rounder, and use Ran Singh in the defence where he has been great.

Key Battles to keep an eye on:

#1 Maninder Singh (right raider) vs Girish Ernak (left corner)

#2 Monu (right raider) vs Adarsh T (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), Nitin Tomar/GB More, Monu, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav, and Ravi Kumar

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Amit Nagar, Ran Singh, Baldev Singh, and Adarsh T

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.