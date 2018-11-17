Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 68: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Player Ratings

Puneri Paltan defence kept the Bengal raiders in check

The interzone challenge week carried on in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 as the Puneri Paltan took on Bengal Warriors in the first match of the day at the Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The two sides came into the match on the back of consecutive losses and hoped for a turnaround in their fortunes.

The Puneri Paltan side has been struggling since Nitin Tomar was sidelined due to the ankle injury problem as the raiding department has suffered.

The defence also will hope to be more consistent with the recent slump for Girish Maruti Ernak and Ravi Kumar in the backline. Bengal Warriors suffered two defeats at the hands of defending champions Patna Pirates and were in need of a win tonight to get their season back on track.

The raiding has seen the lone wolf, Maninder Singh, shine for them and hoped for better support of his teammates. The defence is looking to get in a consistent form with a lot of changes in the backline.

The first half of the match started off in a close contest as the two defences were strong and kept the Raiders in check. Only GB More was successful with his raiding attempts as he did not have much support from the fellow raiders.

The match was settled by the star man Maninder Singh in the end as he inflicted the all-out at a crucial time on the Puneri Paltan side and brought the lead for the Warriors. Bengal Warriors won with a 26-22 scoreline in the end and snapped their losing streak.

Puneri Paltan

Girish Maruti Ernak - (4/10)

The Puneri Paltan skipper started off slow tonight as he failed to get a tackle point in the first half of the match. He had a better second half garnering three tackle points from the left cover position.

Sandeep Narwal - (1/10)

The right corner defender had a poor night in the defensive lineup as he failed to pick up a single tackle point.

Monu - (2/10)

The raider had a quiet night tonight with just two raid points and had one tackle point as well. He put in a lot of empty raids tonight.

Rinku Narwal - (2/10)

The left corner defender picked up just one tackle point with a strong ankle hold. He went in for a couple of raids as well but did not have any success and was caught two times by the Bengal defence.

Akshay Jadhav - (3/10)

The all-rounder had a decent outing tonight with a couple of raid points to his name but did not have any contributions in the defence.

GB More - (8/10)

The raider started off in good touch picking up a good number of raid points in the first half in a low-scoring match. He finished just shy of the Super 10 as he had a tally of nine points in the end.

Ravi Kumar - (2/10)

The cover defender had a poor night in the Puneri Paltan defence as he was targeted on multiple occasions by the Bengal star raider Maninder Singh. He added one tackle point in the second half of the match.

