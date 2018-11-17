Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 69: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Player Ratings

Gujarat defence did well tonight against the Bengaluru Bulls

The second match of the day saw action from the interzone challenge week as the home side Gujarat Fortunegiants took to the mat against the Bengaluru Bulls at the Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad leg of the competition.

Bengaluru Bulls came into the match on the back of a tightly fought loss against the U Mumba side in Mumbai and hoped to get back to winning ways against the in-form home side.

Gujarat Fortunegiants were on a seven-match winning streak and were in high spirits after their opening day win.

Tonight's match saw the return of their star raider Sachin Tanwar into the lineup after he missed their opening home fixture.

The defence had a strong night against the Bengal Warriors with everyone chipping in with their contributions. Bengaluru Bulls started off with a lot of new starters in their side tonight resting their usual starting seven.

The first half of the match saw the Gujarat Fortunegiants start off strongly with Sachin Tanwar keeping the Bengaluru Bulls' defence on their toes picking up raid points freely and rushed to six points quickly.

The defence of the Gujarat Fortunegiants, however, had a tough time with just two tackle points as Rohit Kumar and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat managed to inflict the all-out late into the half and Bulls led 18-12 at the end of the first half of the match.

The close competition continued on in the second half as the two teams fought tooth and nail with the defence keeping the raiders in control.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants bounced back strongly and took the lead in the match with an all-out.

However, the Bulls defence were in good touch and kept Sachin quiet in the final minutes and almost sneaked in a win as the match went down to the final raid of the night. The two sides had to share the spoils with the scores tied at 30-30 at the end of the full time.

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sunil Kumar - (6/10)

The skipper of the Gujarat Fortunegiants started off slow in the match with no tackle points in the first half. However, he bounced back strongly in the second half and ended up with four tackle points in the end.

Parvesh Bhainswal - (2/10)

The cover defender had an uncharacteristically poor game in the backline as he ended with no tackle points tonight. He was a tad hasty with his tackles and gave away a lot of easy points to the Bengaluru Bulls' raiding duo.

Ruturaj Koravi - (4/10)

The right corner defender for the home side was very active with his assists and support in the backline. He got one tackle point in the match with a stunning tackle on Kashiling Adake in the first half.

Sachin Vittala - (2/10)

The left corner defender had a quiet night in the Gujarat defensive lineup giving away a couple of raid points to the Bulls.

Sachin Tanwar - (8/10)

The star raider returned to the lineup after his knee concern and was back in top form against the Bulls defenders. He finished with a Super 10 on the night and even had one tackle point to his name.

Ajay Kumar - (3/10)

The raider played as the supporting man to Sachin Tanwar in the raiding unit and managed to pick up a couple of raid points in the match.

Dong Geon Lee - (2/10)

The Korean raider started off with a couple of raid points in the first half but was subbed off to make way for Rohit Gulia towards the end of the first half.

Substitutes:

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput - (2/10)

The lanky raider came on in the second half of the match and picked up one touch point.

Rohit Gulia - (5/10)

The raider made his appearance off the bench and proved to be a crucial man as he clinched three crucial bonus points for the side to keep the scores tied in the match.

