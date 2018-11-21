Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 76: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Vikas Khandola lead the Steelers to yet another win?

The home side, Gujarat Fortunegiants take on the Haryana Steelers in a Zone A clash at the Transstadia Arena tomorrow, Thursday at 8 pm IST.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are coming off a win against U Mumba, 39-35, courtesy a strong all-round performance led by their defense. The Fortunegiants' defense was on point with 12 tackle points against the likes of Siddharth Desai & Co. Parvesh Bhainswal scored yet another High-5 and was the top defender in the match with 6 tackle points.

The raiding unit of Gujarat contributed with 21 raid points and was led by K Prapanjan who scored a Super-10 and was ably supported by Sachin who scored 7 points, including 6 raid points.

The Haryana Steelers are coming off a week-long rest, after their match against the Tamil Thalaiavs which ended in a tie with 32 points apiece.

Vikas Khandola has been the star for the Steelers with 110 raid points in 13 matches and is flourishing under the added responsibility of captaining the side. In the defensive department, Kuldeep Singh is leading the tally for the Steelers with 28 tackle points from 13 matches.

Monu Goyat needs to regain his confidence back and come good for his team. The pressure of being the costliest player of the season has wreaked havoc on his confidence and has curtailed the freedom with which he used to raid in the previous seasons.

Since Vikas Khandola is doing well, Monu should feature in the starting lineup and spend time on the court to regain his form without the added pressure of being the top raider for the team.

The last time the two teams, Gujarat Fortunegiants, and Haryana Steelers, faced each other was in Match 11 of this season at the Haryana leg in Sonepat, where the Steelers got the better of the Fortunegiants with a 32-25 win.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Vikas Khandola (left raider) vs Parvesh Bhainswal (left cover)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

Probable playing 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, Mahendra Rajput/Dong Geon Lee, K.Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin Vittala

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Khandola, Naveen, Parveen, Mayur Shivtarkar, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.