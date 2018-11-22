Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 76: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam

Gujarat Fortunegiants capped off their home leg with a strong win

The final day of the Ahmedabad leg saw the home side Gujarat Fortunegiants take on the Haryana Steelers at "The Arena" by Transstadia in Gujarat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants kept their winning momentum from last night to reach the top of Zone A as they beat Haryana Steelers with a 40-31 scoreline. They ended their home leg with four wins, one loss and a tied match.

The first half started off on a stellar note as Mahendra Ganesh Rajput started off proceedings with a three-point Super Raid in the first raid of the match. Gujarat took a sizeable lead in the match courtesy the raiding prowess of their formidable trio - Sachin Tanwar and K Prapanjan in addition to Rajput. The Steelers had a better time towards the end with a couple of good raids by Monu Goyat and Vikas Khandola. They also capitalized on the defensive mistakes by the Fortunegiants and cut the lead down to six points as the half ended 21-15 in favour of the home side.

The second period of the match saw Gujarat take control of the match as Sachin Tanwar and Parvesh Bhainswal came through for the team in the attack and defence respectively. Monu Goyat got his Super 10 but it was not enough to get a point from the match in the end.

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Sachin Tanwar scored a Super 10 tonight

Sunil Kumar - (6/10)

The Gujarat Fortunegiants skipper was the mainstay in the backline tonight as he racked up four quick tackle points in the first half itself with his ankle holds and blocks.

Parvesh Bhainswal - (8/10)

The fellow cover defender had a quiet first half of the match but was the best defender in the second half. He got six tackle points in six attempts and crossed the 50-point mark this season capping off a strong home leg.

Hadi Oshtorak - (5/10)

The Iranian all-rounder started his first match of the season and had a good stint tonight at the right corner picking up three tackle points.

Sachin Vittala - (3/10)

The young left corner defender was a tad hasty in his back hold attempts and gave away a couple of raid points to the Steelers. He had one tackle point in the match.

Sachin Tanwar - (8/10)

The star raider of the Gujarat Fortunegiants did the bulk of raiding for the side and had another productive outing with a Super 10 of raid points. He constantly kept the Haryana defence on their toes with his dynamic raiding and kept scoring running hand touches.

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput - (5/10)

The lanky raider started tonight after impressing with his performances off the bench in the last couple of matches. He kicked off proceedings with a stunning Super Raid at the start of the match and had four raid points before being stretchered off in the second half, after hurting himself during an unsuccessful raid.

K Prapanjan - (5/10)

K Prapanjan played the perfect supporting role to Sachin Tanwar in the raiding department picking up five raid points tonight.

Substitutes

Rohit Gulia - (2/10)

The substitute came on to replace Mahendra Ganesh Rajput after his injury in the second half and picked up one point.

