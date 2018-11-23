Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 77: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 24 // 23 Nov 2018, 02:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pawan (R) has the most Super Raids (9) in the competition.

The home leg of the Bengaluru Bulls commences with their first match against the Bengal Warriors in a Zone B clash at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune today, Friday at 8 pm IST.

The Bengaluru Bulls are coming off a comprehensive victory, 45-32 over the Jaipur Pink Panthers, courtesy an exceptional 19-point performance by their star raider, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Mahender Singh was the top defender for his side as he scored his second High-5 of the season.

The Bulls' starting lineup looks all settled with the current combination and would likely remain the same unless there's an injury scare.

The Bengal Warriors are also coming off a victory over the Puneri Paltan in a closely fought encounter by a margin of 4 points, 26-22. It was the defence of the Warriors with 10 tackle points that became the differentiator in the encounter. Vijin Thangadurai was the top defender for his side with 3 tackle points.

While Maninder Singh was yet again the top raider for his side with 6 raid points, the surprise factor was the man on debut, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat who scored 5 points comprising of 4 raid and a tackle point, and it wouldn't be a surprise if his performance on the night may allow his coach to give him an extended run in the side.

The two teams, Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors, haven't faced each other in the season yet.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (right raider) vs Ran Singh (left corner)

#2 Maninder Singh (right raider) vs Sandeep (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Sandeep, and Raju Lal Choudhary

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Jang Kun Lee/Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Ran Singh, and Baldev Singh

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.