Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 77: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Player Ratings

Rohit Kumar was in good touch tonight for the Bulls

The Pro Kabaddi League moved to a new destination as Bengaluru Bulls' makeshift home leg began in Pune at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi. The Bulls hosted the Bengal Warriors in the first match of the day in a top of the table clash in Zone B.

The Bulls came into the match on the back of a good showing from the Gujarat leg with a win and a draw and led the standings in Zone B. Bengal Warriors also won their previous encounter against Puneri Paltan and were in good spirits on the third spot of the Zone B table.

Bengaluru Bulls lost their first home leg match as a poor defensive performance saw the Warriors inflict a 33-31 defeat on the hosts. Maninder Singh was the star man for the Warriors scoring 14 raid points.

The first half was an incredibly tough affair on the mat as the two sides traded blows with their raiding units doing well. Bulls' skipper Rohit Kumar and Maninder Singh both were in splendid form scoring in tandem and keeping the scoreboard tight. Mahesh Goud got a Super Raid as Warriors got the all-out on the Bulls finishing 18-14 at the end of the first half of the match.

The second period saw the Warriors extend their lead to a certain extent but the Bulls pulled back with a Super Raid by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. Maninder Singh continued his dominant raiding and finished with a Super 10 capping off a good win for the Warriors as the match ended 33-31.

Bengaluru Bulls

Rohit Kumar - (7.5/10)

The Bengaluru Bulls' skipper was highly efficient with his raids tonight getting five raid points in the first half of the match. He was kept quiet in the second half as he added four points and finished just shy of the Super 10.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - (8/10)

The in-form youngster had a quiet first half of the match finding it tough against the Bengal Warriors' defence. However, he picked up steam in the second period and raced away to 10 raid points including a Super Raid, bringing about the all-out at a crucial juncture in the match.

Kashiling Adake - (6/10)

The raider had a quiet night against a stubborn Warriors' defence managing just three bonus points. He committed a couple of mistakes in the defence for the Bulls with his ineffective ankle holds and ended with five raid points in the end.

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - (4/10)

The all-rounder had a decent outing tonight picking up a couple of tackle points with his ankle holds on the right corner.

Mahender Singh - (2/10)

The cover defender was active with his assists in the Bulls' defence but did not manage to pick up any tackle point tonight.

Sandeep - (2/10)

The left corner defender had an off-night for the Bulls as he failed to pick up a tackle point.

Jasmer Gulia - (2/10)

The veteran defender was poor tonight giving away a lot of easy raid points to the Warriors with his hasty tackles on the right corner.

Substitutes:

Harish Naik - (2/10)

The raider came on in the first half when the Bulls were down to the last man and got one bonus point.

