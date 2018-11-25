Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 82: Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, Player Ratings

Rohit Kumar was the best raider on the mat tonight

The weekend action carried on in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as the 'home' side Bengaluru Bulls took to the mat against defending champions Patna Pirates at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Bengaluru Bulls got a win on their adopted home turf in Pune last night over the Tamil Thalaivas after the defeat against the Bengal Warriors on the opening day of the leg. They hoped to get a positive result from tonight against the Pirates. The Pirates came into this match on the back of a solid run of four wins on the trot, powered by a strong raiding unit of Pardeep Narwal, Manjeet and Deepak Narwal. The defence has done well for them but they had their task cut out against the formidable raiding unit of the Bengaluru Bulls tonight.

Bengaluru Bulls lost their second match at their adopted home in Pune as the Patna Pirates won 35-32. The Pirates had run away into a sizeable lead at the end of the first half, courtesy a strong performance by Pardeep Narwal. However, Rohit Kumar kept the Bulls in the hunt and brought the game down to just three points in the end.

Here are the player ratings from this match:

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat scored six points tonight

Rohit Kumar - (9/10)

The Bengaluru Bulls' skipper was the only player for the Bulls who seemed to be in top form as he scored six raid points in the first half. He picked up steam in the second half and triggered the comeback for the Bulls and finished with 13 raid points.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat - (5/10)

The in-form star raider of the Bengaluru Bulls was kept in total control by the Patna defence in the first half, managing just one raid point. He did better in the second half of the match and had six raid points in the end.

Kashiling Adake - (4/10)

The third raider for the Bulls also struggled against the Patna defence getting just one touch point at the end of the half. He added one more raid point and even had one tackle point in the second half.

Mahender Singh - (2/10)

The young cover defender struggled to pick any tackle point in the first half and was soon subbed off and replaced by Nitesh BR in the lineup.

Ashish Kumar Sangwan - (/10)

The all-rounder was another one of the Bengaluru Bulls' defenders who did not have any success on the mat. He was replaced in the first half by Ankit.

Amit Sheoran - (5/10)

The left corner defender was given a start tonight and did well for the home side with tackle points with ankle holds and dashes as well.

Raju Lal Choudhary - (2/10)

The right corner man for the Bengaluru Bulls had a poor night as he committed a couple of mistakes in the defence. He was substituted in the first half of the match.

Substitutes:

Ankit - (3/10)

The cover defender came on late in the first half of the match. He picked up one tackle point in the second half.

Nitesh BR - (3/10)

The right corner defender replaced Raju Lal Choudhar in the Bulls' defence and picked up one tackle point in the second half.

Mahesh Maruti Magdum - (3/10)

The raider was in and out of the lineup tonight and managed a single raid point with a bonus attempt.

