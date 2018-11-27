Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 85: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 57 // 27 Nov 2018, 18:18 IST

Can the Haryana Steelers avenge their defeats against the Puneri Paltan?

The Haryana Steelers take on the Puneri Paltan in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune tomorrow, Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

The Steelers are coming off a win (34-27) against the Dabang Delhi courtesy a solid defensive display. The defence of the Steelers scored 13 tackle points with Sachin Shingade emerging the top defender with 4 points. The attack, on the other hand, scored a total of 16 raid points and Vikas Kandola, once again, emerged the team's top raider with 9 points.

It was a rare occasion when the Steelers came together in a spirited performance to win a match. The major challenge that remains is the inconsistency of Monu Goyat.

The Puneri Paltan is coming off a tie (30-30) against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, where a splendid performance by Deepak Niwas Hooda took the win away from Pune in the dying moments of the match.

While Pune's attack did well enough to score 14 raid points, it was the defensive comeback of their captain, Girish Ernak with a terrific High-5 that kept them in the game.

The two teams, Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan, have faced each other twice in this season so far, and on both occasions (Match 3 and Match 16), Pune has come out on top 34-22 and 45-27 respectively.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Monu (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

#2 Vikas Kandola (left raider) vs Sandeep Narwal (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Anand Surendra Tomar/Naveen, Parveen, Sachin Shingade, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), GB More, Monu, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav, and Ravi Kumar

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.