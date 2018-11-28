Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 85: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam

Vikas Khandola was in good touch tonight for the Steelers

The first game of the day from Pro Kabaddi League 2018 action saw the Puneri Paltan face off on the mat against Puneri Paltan at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Puneri Paltan came into this match on the back of a drawn encounter against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The raiding department has been a tad shaky due to the absence of their key man Nitin Tomar as the trio of GB More, Monu and Akshay Jadhav have tried to fill his void. The defence has seen the skipper Girish Maruti Ernak look in good touch after a couple of poor games. Haryana Steelers defeated the Dabang Delhi KC in their previous fixture three days ago in a strong all-around performance powered by the resilient defence of the Steelers.

The first half of the match was a total washout by the Haryana Steelers as they dominated proceedings on the mat with their all-around showing. Monu Goyat and Vikas Khandola kept the Puneri Paltan defence busy with 11 raid points between them. The two corners Kuldeep Singh and Sunil were very effective for the Haryana Steelers. Haryana inflicted two all-outs on the Puneri Paltan side in the first half itself and lead 23-8 at the break.

The second half saw a complete turnaround as Puneri Paltan cleaned up their act and turned the pressure on the Steelers. Sandeep Narwal and Monu excelled in the raiding for them getting two crucial all-outs as Haryana let their lead slip. Puneri Paltan pulled off a stunning comeback and won 35-33 in the end after being down 15 points at the end of the first half.

Haryana Steelers

Monu Goyat - (8.5/10)

The Haryana Steelers' skipper started off the first half in good touch notching five raid points in the first half. He continued his form and finished with a Super 10 tonight.

Vikas Khandola - (7.5/10)

Vikas Khandola continued his stellar form on the mat this season running away to six points in the first half. He had a slightly quiet second half and added just two raid points but picked up a couple of tackle points as well.

Naveen - (4/10)

The utility all-rounder did his part well as the third raider for the Steelers supporting Monu and Vikas ably with three raid points.

Sachin Shingade - (3/10)

The defender was back in the starting lineup for the Steelers and was a strong presence in the backline with his assists. He picked up a solitary tackle point with a strong dash.

Sunil - (5/10)

The right corner defender was in stellar form tonight as he locked in strong ankles scoring three tackle points in the first half.

Kuldeep Singh - (4/10)

The left corner Kuldeep Singh had a strong match tonight marshalling the Steelers' defence and had two points in his tally at the end.

Sudhanshu Tyagi - (3/10)

The youngster replaced Parven in the lineup tonight and had a mixed outing doing well in the first half but was targeted on a number of occasions in the second period.

