Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 86: Bengaluru Bulls v Telugu Titans, Player Ratings

The Bengaluru Bulls' defense came to the party

The Bengaluru Bulls registered a magnificent 34-26 win over the Telugu Titans as the home team erased a big deficit in the second half to romp home in style and, in the process, win their third Pro Kabaddi League 2018 game at home, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Bulls went in for the same team from their win against the UP Yoddha which proved to be a good call as the Bulls produced a fine win that helped them to establish their presence at the top of the Zone 'B' standings at a higher level.

The Titans, on the other hand, made a host of changes as Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Nilesh Salunke made way for Rakshith and Ranjish while Manoj Kumar came in for Anil Kumar. Vishal Bharadwaj's men started off in fine fashion as they inflicted an all-out on the Bulls in the first half but failed to get across the line in the end, as the Bulls combined to clinch their 10th win from 15 matches. Here are the player ratings from the game.

Telugu Titans

Rahul Chaudhari blew hot and cold

Vishal Bharadwaj - 9/10

The Titans skipper was on top of his game all throughout as his ankle holds often brought down Pawan Sehrawat which was instrumental in keeping the Titans in the game at all times. In the end, Bharadwaj finished with a 'High-5'.

Rahul Chaudhari - 6/10

The 'poster boy' of Indian kabaddi was not at his very best but managed to stay on the court for a long period of time that fetched him a total of six points from the game.

Rakshith - 6/10

Young Rakshith was given a start in the game but did not make the most of it as he finished with just three raid points from 7 raids.

Abozar Mighani - 7/10

The burly Iranian was a force to reckon with on the right corner as he finished with three tackle points, including one massive point to bring down Pawan Sehrawat in the dying minutes of the game.

Rajnish - 4/10

Rajnish failed to make any impact of sorts as he was often pinned down by the Bengaluru defense which kept the hosts in contention for running away with the win.

Farhad Milagardhan - 6.5/10

The Iranian all-rounder looked patchy and impatient especially during the Do-or-Die raids, when his advance tackles gifted easy points to the Bulls. He finished with two tackle points from the night.

C Manoj Kumar - 4.5/10

The all-rounder could not pick up a single raid point but collected a single tackle point from three tackles as he was often caught off-guard by Rohit Kumar.

SUBSTITUTES

Mohsen Maghsoudlou - 6/10

Mohsen's presence on the mat was indeed missed as the Iranian was subbed on only with a few minutes left as his only point came through a final tackle of the match by Pawan Sehrawat.

Anil Kumar - 4/10

Anil was brought on with just three men on the mat and was immediately subbed off on the need of a raider for the Titans.

Anuj Kumar - 3/10

Anuj was called off the benches in the second half but had no contribution in the game.

