Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 86: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 60 // 27 Nov 2018, 20:41 IST

Can Rahul Chaudhari take his team through against the marauding Bengaluru Bulls?

The home side, Bengaluru Bulls, take on the Telugu Titans in a Zone B clash of Pro Kabaddi 2018 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune tomorrow, Wednesday at 9 pm IST.

Bengaluru Bulls are coming off a victory (37-27) against the UP Yoddha courtesy an all-round display by their side. While Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, yet again, led the raiding with a Super-10, it was the cover defender Mahender Singh who scored a High-5 to emerge the top defender for his side.

The Bulls have finally found a winning lineup this season, one which can perform consistently as well as dominate the opposition.

The Titans, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat (25-31) against the Tamil Thalaivas, courtesy a sub-par performance by their raiding unit. Their raiders could manage just 11 raid points in the match against a strong and pro-active defense of the Thalaivas.

The defense of the Titans did decently well for their 9 points in the match. Vishal Bhardwaj, on his return from injury, was the top defender for his side with 5 tackle points.

This is the first time, this season, that the two teams, Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, would be facing each other to vie for the bragging rights in the Southern derby.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Pawan Sehrawat (right raider) vs Vishal Bhardwaj (left corner)

#2 Rahul Chaudhari (two-sided raider) vs Raju Lal Choudhary (right corner)

Probable playing 7

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar (c), Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Kashiling Adake, Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, and Raju Lal Choudhary

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

When and where to watch: 21:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.