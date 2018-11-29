×
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
779   //    29 Nov 2018, 10:35 IST

Can Gujarat make it a hat-trick of wins against the Puneri Paltan?
Can Gujarat make it a hat-trick of wins against the Puneri Paltan?

The Puneri Paltan take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants in a Zone A clash of PKL 2018 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune today, Thursday at 8 pm IST.

Puneri Paltan is coming off a 35-33 victory from behind over the Haryana Steelers. The raiders of Pune led a spirited comeback for the side from a half-time score of 8-23, a deficit of a huge 15 points to win the match for their team.

They scored 22 raid points with all-rounders Sandeep Narwal and GB More contributing 6 points apiece. Pune's captain, Girish Ernak was his side's top defender with 3 tackle points.

The Fortunegiants are coming off a 40-31 win over the Haryana Steelers courtesy a terrific defensive performance. Their defence contributed with 15 tackle points with Parvesh Bhainswal emerging the top defender for his side with yet another High-5 (6 points) in the season. Hadi Oshtorak, who replaced Ruturaj Koravi in the starting lineup, was impressive in the right corner position as he scored 3 tackle points off his 5 tackles.

The attack of the Fortunegiants did well enough to score 20 raid points in the match with Sachin scoring a Super-10 with his 10 raid points.

The Fortunegiants have defeated the Puneri Paltan both the times, Match 22 and Match 39, they have encountered each other in PKL 2018 with scorelines of 34-28 and 37-27 respectively.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda...

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Monu (right raider) vs Sachin Vittala (left corner)

#2 Sachin (right raider) vs Girish Ernak (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), GB More, Monu, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, Sandeep Narwal, Akshay Jadhav, and Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (c), Sachin, Mahendra Rajput/Dong Geon Lee, K.Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Hadi Oshtorak, and Sachin Vittala

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

Get official Gujarat Fortune Giants merchandise at souledstore.com.

Pro Kabaddi 2018 Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortune Giants Sandeep Narwal Girish Maruti Ernak
Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Passionate about international multi-sport events, the likes of Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games. Follow any and all sporting events with an Indian participation, but slightly biased towards Kabaddi, Badminton, and Athletics. The ultimate dream is to see India become a sporting superpower, and want to do my bit in nurturing and spreading this culture.
