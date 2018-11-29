Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 88: Bengaluru Bulls v Bengal Warriors Player Ratings

Maninder Singh in action against the Bulls

The Bengal Warriors decimated the hosts Bengaluru Bulls by a 44-37 margin as the Bulls finished their home leg with a loss at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

At the halfway stage, the Bulls enjoyed a 19-12 lead until the Warriors took a leaf out of Pune's book as they staged a fantastic comeback, inflicting a series of all-outs on the Bulls to take a massive lead halfway into the final half.

Maninder Singh hogged all the limelight and rightly so as he blazed his way through the game with 17 raid points, his best ever performance in the league and was also ably assisted by Ravindra Kumawat, who also picked up eight points from the game. For the Bulls, Harish Naik made the most use of the start given to him as he led the way with some crucial bonus points to finish with nine points, while Rohit Kumar also finished on top of the charts for the Bulls win nine points.

With the win, the Warriors now are only a point adrift of the Pirates, who are in second place with 43 points from 14 matches while the Warriors have 42 from 13 matches. Meanwhile, the Bulls picked up a single point and continue to sit pretty at the top of the table with 10 wins from 16 matches.

Here are the player ratings from this game.

Bengal Warriors

Pawan was kept quiet by the Warriors defense

Surjeet Singh - 7/10

The Bengal skipper was often the target for Pawan Sehrawat but the former got the better of his nemesis a little late into the first half and picked another point through a dash on Rohit Kumar. In the end, he finished with four points from nine tackles.

Maninder Singh - 9.5/10

The pacy raider looked slighty off color as he picked just four points in the first half and was kept quiet by the Bulls defenders but he made a fantastic comeback in the second half as he wiped out the Bulls' defenders on two occasions to finish with a whopping 17 raid points.

Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat - 8.5/10

Kumawat was in good touch on the raiding front as he lured tackles from Raju Lal to pick three points and essayed the role of a support raider to terrific effect as his seven raid points added extra pressure on the Bulls defenders.

Mahesh Goud - 7/10

Mahesh came into the game as the secondary raider and did well in the first half to pick three points but failed to pick any point in the second half.

Ran Singh - 7/10

Ran Singh's useful contribution in the first half came through a running hand touch on Rohit Kumar to reduce the Bulls to two men on the mat while in the second half, his blocks came to the fore as he finished with three tackle points.

Vijin Thangadurai - 4.5/10

The cover defender did not make any tackles in the opening half but was a good support defender as the Warriors defense found its feet in the second half.

Baldev Singh - 4/10

Young Baldev Singh was a certain weak link in the left corner as his advance tackles and blocks gave the Bulls some early momentum in the game.

Substitutes

Amit Nagar - 4/10

Amit came in for just the one raid and was brought down by a firm ankle hold by Raju Lal Choudary.

