Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 96: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors | Match Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra
ANALYST
Preview
22   //    05 Dec 2018, 13:03 IST

Maninder Singh is in terrific raiding form and would look to continue it against the Haryana Steelers.
Maninder Singh is in terrific raiding form and would look to continue it against the Haryana Steelers.

Haryana Steelers take on the Bengal Warriors in an Inter-Zone Challenge week clash of PKL 2018 at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi today, Wednesday at 8 pm IST.

The Steelers are coming off a defeat (33-35) against the Puneri Paltan. Their raiders could score just 19 raid points with Monu Goyat scoring a Super-10 (10 raid points) and Vikas Kandola contributing with 6 raid points whereas Naveen continued his poor form and could manage just 3 raid points in the match.

The defence of the Steelers scored a total of 10 tackle points with Sunil, the right corner, emerging his side's top defender with 3 points. Sudhanshu Tyagi who replaced Parveen in the side could manage just a single tackle point off his 4 attempted tackles and would likely make way for Parveen in today's match.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, made a strong comeback from 12-19 at the end of the first half to win the encounter 44-37 against the Bengaluru Bulls.

The Bengal raiders were the key to this comeback victory as they scored a total of 28 raid points in the match. Maninder Singh was in outstanding form on the night as he scored 17 points off 20 attempted raids to win the Perfect Raider of the Match. He was ably supported by the young all-rounder, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat who contributed with 7 raid and a tackle point.

Catch the latest updates of the Pro Kabaddi Points Table here at Sportskeeda.

Key Battles to keep an eye on

#1 Monu Goyat (right raider) vs Ran Singh (left corner)

#2 Maninder Singh (right raider) vs Kuldeep Singh (left corner)

Probable playing 7

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Anand Surendra Tomar/Naveen, Parveen, Sachin Shingade, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Mahesh Goud/Jang Kun Lee, Vijin Thangadurai, Ran Singh, and Baldev Singh

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on digital streaming platform Hotstar.

