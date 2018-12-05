Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 96: Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors, Player Ratings

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 162 // 05 Dec 2018, 21:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Monu Goyat was in good touch tonight picking up 12 points

The inter-zonal challenge week carried on in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as the Haryana Steelers took to the mat against the Bengal Warriors at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Bengal came into the match with hopes of solidifying their position in their zonal standings for the playoffs spot and were in a good run of form with three wins on the trot. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers were inconsistent in their results in the past five matches.

Haryana Steelers beat the Bengal Warriors with a close 35-33 win after a good second half performance by the Warriors after being down 7 points at the end of the first period.

The first half of the match saw the Bengal Warriors take control early in the match running away to a 5-2 lead quickly courtesy a two-point raid by Maninder Singh. However, the Haryana defence was up for the challenge and kept Maninder quiet for the rest of the half. Each member of their backline contributed as they got the all-out in the first half. Monu Goyat and Vikas Khandola scored eight raid points between them and Haryana Steelers lead the Warriors with a score of 19-12.

The second half of the match was a close-knit affair as a strong showing by Maninder Singh got Bengal the all-out and scores were level with few minutes to go. It went down to the wire in the end as a do-or-die raid by Monu Goyat decided the match as he stepped into the lobby without a hand touch and lured the Warriors defenders into the lobby, thus getting the win for the Steelers.

Here are the player ratings from the Match No. 96 between the Haryana Steelers and Bengal Warriors.

Haryana Steelers

Monu Goyat - (9/10)

The Haryana Steelers skipper had a decent first half getting three points including the crucial two-point raid to get the all-out on the Bengal Warriors. He was in top form in the second half keeping the Warriors defence on their toes and got the win for the Steelers with a clever move in the final raid of the match.

Vikas Khandola - (5/10)

Advertisement

The leading scorer of the Haryana Steelers continued his strong form picking up five key raid points in the first half. He had a quiet second period managing just one bonus point.

Naveen - (3/10)

The utility all-rounder in the Haryana Steelers' lineup had a quiet yet efficient outing tonight picking up two raid points in three attempted raids.

Mayur Shivtarkar - (4/10)

The all-rounder made a return to the starting lineup in place of Sudhanshu Tyagi in the defence. He did well to support his fellow cover defender Sachin Shingade picking up two tackle points.

Sachin Shingade - (4/10)

The experienced cover defender looked in solid touch with his well-timed dashes and thigh holds on the Bengal raiders. He had two tackle points tonight for the Steelers.

Kuldeep Singh - (3/10)

The left corner of the Haryana Steelers' defence was inefficient in his tackles tonight and had just one tackle point in six attempts.

Sunil - (5/10)

The young Sunil was a constant threat to the Bengal Warriors' raiders with his dashes from the right corner. He picked up three tackle points tonight.

Substitutes

Parveen - (4/10)

The defender came off the bench late in the second half and inflicted a Super Tackle on Maninder Singh.

1 / 2 NEXT

Advertisement