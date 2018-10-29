Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Pardeep Narwal overtakes Rahul Chaudhari to become the highest scoring raider

Pardeep Narwal scored his 700th raid point last night against Haryana Steelers

What's the story?

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 saw another record being smashed by the Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal as he crossed the 700-points mark in his raid points tally in the league.

In case you didn't know...

Rahul Chaudhari, who plays for the Telugu Titans franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League was the leading raid points scorer until yesterday with a tally of 700 points in 84 matches. Pardeep Narwal surpassed him last night when he faced the Haryana Steelers in an inter-zonal challenge match in Patna.

The heart of the matter

In the ongoing Patna leg being held at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar, the Patna Pirates captain Pardeep Narwal has smashed another raiding record overtaking Rahul Chaudhari to become the top-scoring raider in the entire history of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Pardeep Narwal started his Pro Kabaddi League career in the second season of the competition with the Bengaluru Bulls franchise. Back then, he did not get many chances to feature and only played six matches for the Bulls scoring nine raid points. The major turning point in the young raider's career was the move to Patna Pirates in the third season.

Under the leadership of veteran players, Pardeep Narwal flourished with Patna Pirates in his debut season scoring 116 raid points in 16 matches at an average of 7.25 raid points per match and had five Super 10s. He finished that season as the leading raid points scorer and led Patna to their maiden title.

The following two seasons saw Pardeep Narwal turn into the 'Dubki King' as he enthralled audiences with his raids leading Patna to three consecutive titles and scoring a huge tally of raid points. Narwal scored 131 raid points in Season 4 (16 matches) and a mammoth 369 raid points in Season 5 (26 matches).

What's next?

Patna Pirates continue their home leg action at the Patliputra Stadium as Pardeep Narwal hopes to lead the challenge for an unprecedented fourth title in a row for his side.