×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 3: Haryana Steelers v Puneri Paltan | Time, Venue, Prediction, Telecast, Where To Watch Details

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
16   //    08 Oct 2018, 08:16 IST

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan lock horns for the opening match on Day 2.
Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan lock horns for the opening match on Day 2.

At the back of an exhilarating tie against U Mumba in their opening fixture, the Puneri Paltan will look to pile early pressure on the Haryana Steelers when the two teams clash for the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League season six at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. 

From the Steelers, Monu Goyat will be the cynosure of all eyes while skipped Surender Nada's tactics, sans-Mohit Chhillar on the right corner can also be one that shifts from the line of the ordinary. 

In their 32-32 nail buying thrilled against U Mumba, veteran Sandeep Narwal looked all at sea against the rampaging debutant Siddharth Desai and against the likes of Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola the 'Beast' will have to produce his best. 

Nitin Tomar topped the raiding charts with a 15-point show and against the Steely defense of the Steelers, his alliance with Rajesh Mondal will be of paramount importance.

The clash will feature some mouth-watering internal battles such as Monu Goyat v Girish Ernak and Nitin Tomar v Surender Nada which will certainly add a lot of spice to the contest.

Team form

Puneri Paltan: W L W L W

Haryana Steelers: L W W W W

The Paltan managed to somehow sneak out a draw against U Mumba in the dying minutes of their opening fixture and with the Steelers housing a host of exciting raiders, the Pune defence will have to be wary of the challenge ahead of them. The Steelers, with Monu Goyat on their side, can be expected to put in a stiff challenge in their opening game.

Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers look a well-rounded side with Monu Goyat and Wazir Singh set to take up the raiding duties with the exuberance of youth in the form of Vikash Khandola in the side. Surender Nada and Sachin Shingade will be leading a battalion of young defenders while the Puneri Paltan will hope to take the positives from their comeback against U Mumba and cause problems for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers to win over the Puneri Paltan.

Telecast details

Date: 8th October 2018

Venue: Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Start time: 7.50 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1

Live streaming: Hotstar

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Puneri Paltan Haryana Steelers Surender Nada Girish Maruti Ernak
Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
A batting all-rounder in gully cricket who takes inspiration from the evolving world of sport to pen down thoughts and share the love of sports!
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 2: Puneri Paltan v...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Haryana Steelers - Time Table &...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Surender Nada to remain captain...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 defenders to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 Players who have been valuable...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Puneri Paltan Schedule: Time...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Puneri Paltan will...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Predicting Haryana Steelers'...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018:  5 reasons why Puneri Paltan...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us