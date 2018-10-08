Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 3: Haryana Steelers v Puneri Paltan | Time, Venue, Prediction, Telecast, Where To Watch Details

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan lock horns for the opening match on Day 2.

At the back of an exhilarating tie against U Mumba in their opening fixture, the Puneri Paltan will look to pile early pressure on the Haryana Steelers when the two teams clash for the third match of the Pro Kabaddi League season six at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

From the Steelers, Monu Goyat will be the cynosure of all eyes while skipped Surender Nada's tactics, sans-Mohit Chhillar on the right corner can also be one that shifts from the line of the ordinary.

In their 32-32 nail buying thrilled against U Mumba, veteran Sandeep Narwal looked all at sea against the rampaging debutant Siddharth Desai and against the likes of Monu Goyat, Vikash Khandola the 'Beast' will have to produce his best.

Nitin Tomar topped the raiding charts with a 15-point show and against the Steely defense of the Steelers, his alliance with Rajesh Mondal will be of paramount importance.

The clash will feature some mouth-watering internal battles such as Monu Goyat v Girish Ernak and Nitin Tomar v Surender Nada which will certainly add a lot of spice to the contest.

Team form

Puneri Paltan: W L W L W

Haryana Steelers: L W W W W

The Paltan managed to somehow sneak out a draw against U Mumba in the dying minutes of their opening fixture and with the Steelers housing a host of exciting raiders, the Pune defence will have to be wary of the challenge ahead of them. The Steelers, with Monu Goyat on their side, can be expected to put in a stiff challenge in their opening game.

Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers look a well-rounded side with Monu Goyat and Wazir Singh set to take up the raiding duties with the exuberance of youth in the form of Vikash Khandola in the side. Surender Nada and Sachin Shingade will be leading a battalion of young defenders while the Puneri Paltan will hope to take the positives from their comeback against U Mumba and cause problems for the Steelers.

Haryana Steelers to win over the Puneri Paltan.

Telecast details

Date: 8th October 2018

Venue: Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Start time: 7.50 PM IST

Telecast: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi 1

Live streaming: Hotstar