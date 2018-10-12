Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6, Match 11: Haryana Steelers v Gujarat Fortunegiants Player ratings

Kuldeep Singh (R) led the way for the Steelers

The Haryana Steelers got their home leg campaign off to a perfect start as they clinched a dominating 32-25 win over the hapless Gujarat Fortunegiants setup at the Motilal Nehru Sports School in Sonepat, Haryana.

Steelers' skipper Monu Goyat, playing his first match of the season started with a bang as he collected three points in his first three raids and finished with six points in the first half but only managed to add one more point to his tally. However, the major talking point was the form of left corner Kuldeep Singh, who was drafted into the side to fill the big vacancy left behind by Surender Nada.

With the likes of Mayur Shivtarakar and Sachin Shingade failing to fire, Kuldeep took up the onus on himself to keep the Steelers raiders at bay which he went about with precision as he amassed 7 tackle points from 7 tackles to finish as the top defender of the match.

Gujarat's inefficiency in the first half was marked by Haryana's 20-13 lead into the break which only continued to build as the Fortunegiants failed to find their bearing against an all-round performance from the Steelers. In the end, a frustrated Manpreet Singh had his face buried in his hands as his wards fell to their first loss of the season.

Here are the player ratings from the game.

Gujarat Fortunegiants

Prapanjan finished on top of the charts for Gujarat

Sunil Kumar - 8/10

The Gujarat skipper started well in the first half as he was successful from two of his three tackles while his real form came to the fore in the second half as he affected 3 tackles, two on Monu Goyat to walk away with a little hint of pride following the loss.

Sachin Tanwar - 6/10

Sachin Tanwar's task in the first half was one that was laced with a mix of aggression and pressure, as he picked six points but received no support. In the second half, Sachin seemed to lose his way, picking just 2 more points to finish off what was a poor game by his lofty standards.

K Prapanjan - 7/10

Prapanjan's game was one that was topsy-turvy as he managed to collect a set of points initially but slowly faded away. After a slight knock to his head, he looked slightly out of shape.

However, he made a comeback in the latter stage of the second half to finish with 9 points and finish on top of the charts for Gujarat.

Parvesh Bhainswal - 5/10

The cover defender had almost nothing to against the quick paced raiding of the Steelers as Parvesh could contribute with just one tackle and one raid, both unsuccessful as he failed to pick a point but was a handy contributor in the tackles made by his teammates.

Mahendra Rajput - 3/10

The lanky raider, who earned a start in this game had a very minimal role to play in the game as he was overshadowed by the likes of Sachin and Prapanjan. In the three raids he made, he was sent out twice, underlining his poor form.

Ruturaj Koravi - 3/10

Koravi enjoyed a top game against Delhi in a game where he picked four points but against the Steelers, the right corner defender looked uncomfortable and picked just a solitary point.

C Kalai Arasan - 2/10

Guarding the Gujarat defence from the right corner, Kalai Arasan had a forgettable match as he was too hasty in his tackles, ending up with three unsuccessful tackles that saw him being substituted by Anil.

SUBSTITUTES

Ajay Kumar - 2/10

Ajay came on as a substitute and was expected to play a support role but looked absolutely flustered as he could just manage to pick one point from his five raids as the Fortunegiants failed to make a move in the game.

Rohit Gulia - 4/10

Against Delhi, Gulia did make a start but did not enjoy a great outing, with just 5 points from 15 raids. Failing to find a place in the starting seven, Gulia was sent in late in the second half but he could not change the fortunes of his team, unable to pick a single point but assisted in the defence unit.

Anil - 2/10

All-rounder Anil made a short appearance in the second half and went in for a total of two raids from which he got nothing, while in his only tackle, his attempted ankle hold was too weak for the likes of Vikash Khandola.

