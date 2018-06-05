Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6: Predicting the twelve captains for the upcoming season

The teams have been drawn and the action is only a few months away. Who will turn out to lead their squad? Here are the predictions.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST 05 Jun 2018, 20:57 IST

Pardeep Narwal will hope to continue his rich vein of form

As an exciting two-day auction ahead of the upcoming sixth season of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League came to a close, social media was buzzing with anticipation as big names such as Monu Goyat, Rahul Chaudhari amongst others were making rounds, having earned fat contracts which put their name in the record books.

While raiders Monu Goyat (₹151 lakh) and Rahul Chaudhari (₹129 lakh) emerged as the costliest buys, all-rounder Deepak Niwas Hooda (₹115 lakh), Nitin Tomar (₹115 lakh) and U.P Yoddha's Rishank Devadiga (₹111 lakh) capped off the 'crorepati' league which also had some foreign flavour in the form of Fazel Athrachali (₹100 lakh), who was bought by U Mumba.

With little more than a couple of months to go for yet another riveting season of intense Kabaddi, the teams have been formed and a lot of permutation and combination around the team structure has been spoken about. Given the number of experienced players in each team, we take a look at the possible captaincy options for each of the twelve franchises in the fray.

#12 U. P Yoddha - Rishank Devadiga

Rishank might have his first taste of captaincy

Following a very good debut season with the U.P Yoddha last time around, Rishank Devadiga's good run saw the Yoddha management keeping faith in their talismanic raider, opting to use their 'Final Bid Match' card to retain his services for the upcoming season at a big price of ₹111 lakh.

Over the past few seasons, Rishank has always played under the shadows of the likes of Anup Kumar, Nitin Tomar and in the upcoming season, Rishank will undoubtedly take up the lead raider's role with Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav for company while the defence will be led by the sturdy Jeeva Kumar.

One of the leading raiders in the history of the league, Rishank Devadiga's agile raiding interlaced with the understanding of situations can hold him in good stead to lead the Yoddha.