Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 defenders from the UP leg

Gaurav Kadam FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 95 // 09 Nov 2018, 15:55 IST

The UP leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 came to an end yesterday with the home side UP Yoddha failing to pick up a win in the entire leg, becoming the first team this season to achieve this ominous feat.

UP Yoddha struggled to get going in the raiding department as their raiders Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Prashant Kumar Rai failed to hit a level of consistency required from a home leg side. However, their defence did well and was responsible for getting two ties to avoid a sweep of losses.

The UP leg saw a couple of stellar defensive showings from sides like Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls, in addition to the home side. We take a look at the five best performing defenders from the UP leg in Greater Noida.

#5 Sachin Kumar - UP Yoddha

Sachin Kumar (R) filled in the left corner spot for UP Yoddha well

Sachin Kumar had started off the season on the bench for the UP Yoddha side but got a place in the starting seven after the poor run of form for their left corner defender Sagar Krishna.

Kumar, who is listed as an all-rounder embraced the opportunity with open hands and made the left corner spot his own performing consistently throughout the home leg. He was especially competent with his strong ankle holds and was able to form a formidable partnership with Nitesh Kumar on the other corner.

Kumar was also a handy raider for the UP Yoddha side with his pursuit raids on the retreating opposition raiders and managed to pick up a couple of points. On the defensive front, he finished with a tally of 13 points over the course of five matches and was one of the consistent performers for UP Yoddha in a disappointing home leg showing.

