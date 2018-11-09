×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 defenders from the UP leg

Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    09 Nov 2018, 15:55 IST

The UP leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 came to an end yesterday with the home side UP Yoddha failing to pick up a win in the entire leg, becoming the first team this season to achieve this ominous feat.

UP Yoddha struggled to get going in the raiding department as their raiders Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Prashant Kumar Rai failed to hit a level of consistency required from a home leg side. However, their defence did well and was responsible for getting two ties to avoid a sweep of losses.

The UP leg saw a couple of stellar defensive showings from sides like Tamil Thalaivas, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengaluru Bulls, in addition to the home side. We take a look at the five best performing defenders from the UP leg in Greater Noida.

#5 Sachin Kumar - UP Yoddha

Sachin Kumar (R) filled in the left corner spot for UP Yoddha well
Sachin Kumar (R) filled in the left corner spot for UP Yoddha well

Sachin Kumar had started off the season on the bench for the UP Yoddha side but got a place in the starting seven after the poor run of form for their left corner defender Sagar Krishna.

Kumar, who is listed as an all-rounder embraced the opportunity with open hands and made the left corner spot his own performing consistently throughout the home leg. He was especially competent with his strong ankle holds and was able to form a formidable partnership with Nitesh Kumar on the other corner.

Kumar was also a handy raider for the UP Yoddha side with his pursuit raids on the retreating opposition raiders and managed to pick up a couple of points. On the defensive front, he finished with a tally of 13 points over the course of five matches and was one of the consistent performers for UP Yoddha in a disappointing home leg showing.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 UP Yoddha Tamil Thalaivas Manjeet Chillar Mahender Singh (Bengaluru Bulls) Pro Kabaddi 2018 Teams
Gaurav Kadam
SENIOR ANALYST
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 44: UP Yoddha vs Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Match 44: UP Yoddha vs Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 4: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6 Match 4: Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 | Match 44: UP Yoddha vs Tamil...
RELATED STORY
UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas | Video Highlights , Match...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Yoddha captain Rishank Devadiga...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: Top 5 defenders from...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 4: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Tamil Thalaivas Vs UP Yoddha | Video Highlights, Match...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us