×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Top 5 Kabaddi players with the most Instagram followers

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
166   //    12 Oct 2018, 13:54 IST

Rahul Chaudhari is the poster boy of Pro Kabaddi League
Rahul Chaudhari is the poster boy of Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has helped in changing the lives of many individuals. Before the league’s inception, hardly anyone knew about the Kabaddi stars of our country. But now thanks to this league, not only the Indian kabaddi players but also the overseas players have become household names in the country.

Mashal Sports, in collaboration with Star Sports India, initiated PKL as an IPL-style Kabaddi tournament, wherein eight city-based franchises battled in a two-month long tournament. Patna (Patna Pirates), Hyderabad (Telugu Titans), Mumbai (U Mumba), Pune (Puneri Paltan), Delhi (Dabang Delhi), Kolkata (Bengal Warriors), Bengaluru (Bengaluru Bulls), and Jaipur (Jaipur Pink Panthers) were the first eight cities to have their own PKL teams.

However, due to the league’s success, it expanded to a 12-team tournament after introducing teams from Ahmedabad (Gujarat Fortune Giants), Chennai (Tamil Thalaivas), Sonipat (Haryana Steelers) and Lucknow (UP Yoddha).

The diehard fans now give the kabaddi players the same treatment as celebrities, which has also helped them in gaining loads of Instagram followers.

Here is a list of the top 5 most followed Kabaddi players on Instagram:

#5 Deepak Nivas Hooda (107k followers)

Deepak Niwas Hooda
Deepak Niwas Hooda

Deepak Niwas Hooda started his PKL career as an all-rounder playing for the Telugu Titans. His performances made him a player to reckon with. Hooda has generated a huge fan following with his Kabaddi skills. He was the second costliest player in the inaugural PKL auction with a contract worth 12.6 lakhs.

He moved to Puneri Paltan after playing for the Titans for 2 seasons. He led the team from Pune to a third place finish in the 3rd season with brilliant performances. The all-rounder was also a part of the Indian team which lifted the World Cup in 2016.

The Haryanvi all-rounder’s Instagram account has over 1,00,000 followers which shows his ever-growing popularity. He is currently a part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers side in PKL season 6.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Patna Pirates Telugu Titans Rahul Chaudhari Pardeep Narwal Pro Kabaddi 2018 Teams Pro Kabaddi Highlights 2018
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who faded away
RELATED STORY
5 kabaddi players who you would gladly go to war with
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 5 all-rounders to watch...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: Top 10 bargain deals for the...
RELATED STORY
10 best Pro-Kabaddi raiders
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Telugu Titans can...
RELATED STORY
Star Sports Pro Kabaddi: 10 things to know about Indian...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 rivalries in the history of Pro Kabaddi League
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 players who will shine for...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Season 6: Top 5 raiders from the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us