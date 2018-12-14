Pro Kabaddi League 2018, Vishakapatnam Leg: Top 5 raiders from the Telugu Titans' home leg

Pardeep Narwal was at his dominating best against Pune

The home leg of the Telugu Titans was filled with a combination of bitter-sweet memories for the hosts as they finished with three wins and an equal number of losses at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vishakapatnam.

The Titans started their home leg with a 27-29 loss against the Gujarat Fortunegiants in a game that witnessed K Prapanjan finishing with a Super-10 as the Titans' defense succumbed to the pressure.

However, the hosts came back strong against the Jaipur Pink Panthers as Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke shared eight points each that led the Titans to a 36-26 win and in the next game against the Haryana Steelers, Rahul Chaudhari's 'Super-10' overshadowed a 12-point effort from Monu Goyat.

The two wins followed two losses as the Titans fell 20-27 against the UP Yoddha after which a 13-point outburst from Pawan Sehrawat resulted in the Titans' third loss of their home leg, a 24-37 loss at the hands of the Bengaluru Bulls.

With a vociferous home support demanding a lot more from the hosts, the Titans appeared like a pack of hungry lions in their final home game as Rahul Chaudhari's 13-point effort helped them cruise to a 41-36 win over the Patna Pirates.

While Rahul Chaudhari did not have the best of home legs with just 91 points from 6 games, the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat had top outings. Here are the top 5 raiders from the Telugu Titans' home leg.

#5 K Prapanjan - Gujarat Fortunegiants

K Prapanjan was at his best against Haryana

The lanky raider has essayed his role as a supporting raider to good effect this season that has led the Fortunegiants to many wins this season. In 17 matches thus far, Prapanjan has picked up 91 raid points and has done well to continually pick points.

Yet, it was in Vishakapatnam that Prapanjan was at his best as he picked up two 'Super-10s' from the two games that Gujarat played in this leg of the sixth season.

In the first game against the hosts in the latter's opening game of the home leg, Prapanjan picked up 10 points and with that his second 'Super-10' of the season. Continuing his good form, Prapanjan was a force to reckon with for the Haryana Steelers defense as the towering raider claimed 12 points to finish with 22 raid points from 2 games.

