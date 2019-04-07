×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PKL 2019: 3 players Bengaluru Bulls must target in the auctions

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
110   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:32 IST

Bengaluru Bulls had a fantastic PKL 6
Bengaluru Bulls had a fantastic PKL 6

After the first two seasons of the PKL in which Bengaluru Bulls were impressive, the squad did not manage to put on a similar performance for the next 3 seasons. However, in PKL Season 6, the Bengaluru based franchise surprised everyone with their performances as they clinched their first ever Pro Kabaddi League trophy.

Although they had an underwhelming auction with the coach Randhir Singh going more for youth and newcomers, Bengaluru Bulls did impress everyone with their skills in the recently concluded edition.

Ahead of the auctions which are scheduled to take place on 8th and 9th April, Bengaluru Bulls decided to retain the likes of captain Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, and Ashish Kumar. With the core of the team retained, the franchise can now focus on recruiting talented players for the other positions in the squad and also fill out the gaps.

On that note, here are 3 players the Bengaluru squad must try to sign in the auctions if they have to repeat their title-winning feat in the upcoming season too.

#3 Sandeep Narwal:

The 23-year-old is a quality all-rounder
The 23-year-old is a quality all-rounder

Retained by Puneri Paltan in the previous season, Sandeep has now been released into the auctions by the squad ahead of the upcoming season. Sandeep has proved that he is a top-class player at such a young age with the performances he has put on in the PKL so far. He is a genuine right-corner defender and a more than useful raider too. Sandeep also possesses good leadership skills which could be useful in a long tournament like the PKL.

For a team which relies on youth, Sandeep will definitely be on the watch-list for Bengaluru Bulls. The player's versatility will fit in well with Randhir Singh's philosophy and he can also form a potent partnership with Rohit and Pawan in the team.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi 2018 Bengaluru Bulls Sandeep Narwal Prashanth Kumar Rai Indian Kabaddi Team Pro Kabaddi 2018 Teams
Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 4 veteran players who might go unsold in the upcoming auction
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019: Top 9 players to watch out for in the auction
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls can become the champions this season
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Detailed analysis of the Elite Retained Players' list
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018/19, Final: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortune Giants | Match Preview, Predicted Lineups, When & Where To Watch
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 players who could receive the highest bids at the auction
RELATED STORY
Why Bengaluru Bulls deserve to win the Pro Kabaddi League title
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Final: Here's how Bengaluru Bulls "Pawan'd" their way to the trophy
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 7: Official list of the Elite Retained Players announced
RELATED STORY
"The wealth of experience in the team always helps," says Bengaluru Bulls' skipper Rohit Kumar ahead of the PKL Season 6 final clash
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us