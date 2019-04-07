PKL 2019: 3 players Bengaluru Bulls must target in the auctions

Bengaluru Bulls had a fantastic PKL 6

After the first two seasons of the PKL in which Bengaluru Bulls were impressive, the squad did not manage to put on a similar performance for the next 3 seasons. However, in PKL Season 6, the Bengaluru based franchise surprised everyone with their performances as they clinched their first ever Pro Kabaddi League trophy.

Although they had an underwhelming auction with the coach Randhir Singh going more for youth and newcomers, Bengaluru Bulls did impress everyone with their skills in the recently concluded edition.

Ahead of the auctions which are scheduled to take place on 8th and 9th April, Bengaluru Bulls decided to retain the likes of captain Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, and Ashish Kumar. With the core of the team retained, the franchise can now focus on recruiting talented players for the other positions in the squad and also fill out the gaps.

On that note, here are 3 players the Bengaluru squad must try to sign in the auctions if they have to repeat their title-winning feat in the upcoming season too.

#3 Sandeep Narwal:

The 23-year-old is a quality all-rounder

Retained by Puneri Paltan in the previous season, Sandeep has now been released into the auctions by the squad ahead of the upcoming season. Sandeep has proved that he is a top-class player at such a young age with the performances he has put on in the PKL so far. He is a genuine right-corner defender and a more than useful raider too. Sandeep also possesses good leadership skills which could be useful in a long tournament like the PKL.

For a team which relies on youth, Sandeep will definitely be on the watch-list for Bengaluru Bulls. The player's versatility will fit in well with Randhir Singh's philosophy and he can also form a potent partnership with Rohit and Pawan in the team.

