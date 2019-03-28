Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 players who could receive the highest bids at the auction

The retained list for the upcoming season has been announced

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is set to start in July this year and the preparations have already started for the yearly event. The league announced that 29 players were retained by the franchises ahead of the auctions.

Under the elite category, the 29 players retained across franchises included the likes of Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rohit Kumar, and others. Although there were no real surprises in the retained list, a few important players have not been by their teams and that has raised a few doubts regarding the decisions of the team.

With so many talented of players not being retained by their players, they will go under the hammer very soon. They are sure going to raise the heat in the auctions and help the league become more successful. The auctions will be held on 8th and 9th of April this year.

On that note, here is a list of 3 players who could trigger the highest bids at the auction.

#3 Nitin Tomar

Nitin Tomar is one of the best young talents in India

At just 23 years old, Nitin Tomar is already an established raider in the Pro Kabaddi League and the Indian Kabaddi Team. Nitin was the costliest player in the auctions held 2 seasons ago while he commanded a bid of 1.15 crores in the previous auctions. However, after an underwhelming performance for Puneri Paltan in the recently concluded PKL, Nitin Tomar has now been released by his team ahead of the upcoming season.

However, the youngster is a fine talent and it would just be a matter of time before he comes back to his previous best. He is also an ideal investment keeping the future in mind and hence, it would not be a surprise if he commands a top bid again in the upcoming auctions.

