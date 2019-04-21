Pro Kabaddi League 2019 : 3 Players who could retire after Season 7

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is set to start from July this year. The auctions for the same was held recently as the teams have already started preparing for the long tournament. A trend that has been noticed in the last two seasons is that all the 12 teams are more focused on youngsters to deliver for them rather than the experienced campaigners. The success of young Bengaluru Bulls squad is proof of the same.

The result of that has been that the veterans are not finding any buyers in the auctions. The likes of Jasvir Singh, Kashiling Adake will not play Season 7 and other experienced players are soon set to follow.

On the other hand, a few veterans are still active in the League with the likes of Joginder Narwal and Manjeet Chhillar being retained ahead of the auctions. Rahul Chaudhari and Dharmaraj Cheralathan were also brought for a big sum at the auctions.

Popular India players like Navneet Gautham, Anup Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar have played in the PKL and retired later. While Navneet and Rakesh suffered from lack of game-time, the fatigue-factor took a toll on Anup Kumar.

On that note, here is a list of three players who could retire after Season 7.

#3 Jeeva Kumar

The 37-year-old was purchased by Bengal Warriors in the recent auctions

Jeeva Kumar, the defender from Tamil Nadu has played in all the 6 seasons of Pro Kabaddi League so far. The 37-year-old played for U Mumba for the first 4 seasons while he represented UP Yoddhas for the next two seasons. He was recently purchased by Bengal Warriors for Season 7.

With age catching up on the defender, it is a good option for the experienced man to make way for the youngsters. Jeeva Kumar is no longer a part of the Indian team too and although his experience could be useful for the Bengal Warriors in the upcoming season, he could hang up his boots after the next season.

1 / 2 NEXT