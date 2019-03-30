Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 players who should not have been released by their franchises

A few teams could regret their decision of releasing a few quality players

Pro Kabaddi League has been responsible for putting the game of Kabaddi on a bigger stage in India.PKL has also helped improve the Indian National Kabaddi team to put on better performances in recent years.

PKL season 7 is set to start in July this year and the preparations have already started for the new season. The auction is scheduled to take place on 7th and 8th April. Earlier this week, the retained list of players were also announced by the teams which had a number of surprises.

While a few marquee players were retained, a few talented players were not retained by their respective teams. It could have been an important decision taken by these teams as these players could have been vital for their campaigns. Let us now have a look at 3 such players who should not have been released by their franchises.

#3 Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat is a quality raider in the Pro Kabaddi League

Monu Goyat was the costliest player in the previous auctions as he was purchased for a whopping price of 1.51 cores by Haryana Steelers. Monu picked up 164 points last season but he has been released ahead of the upcoming auctions by his team. In the 2017 season, Monu Goyat was impressive for the Patna Pirates which had raised his stocks in the previous auctions. The main reason for his release could have been his high price only.

However, with raiders becoming such an important part in the game of Kabaddi, Haryana Steelers should have retained the proven performer. It is likely that Monu could go for a similar price in the upcoming auctions and there are chances that this decision of Haryana could backfire as Monu Goyat could be playing for a different team next season. The use of RTM can also be difficult at such high prices.

