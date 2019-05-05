Pro Kabaddi League 2019: 3 Teams which have the least chances of winning the tournament

PKL Season 7 is set to start in July this year

Pro Kabaddi League has done a lot for the game in our country since its inception. The League has given us a number of good players and has also helped the game widen its reach across the globe.

The season 7 of the competition is set to start in July this year. The auctions for the same was held recently and the teams have already started their preparation for the tournament.

As seen from the past few seasons, PKL has become a much more closely competed tournament now. A major reason for that is the quick rate at which talented players are emerging out of the league every year. Hence, a major battle which is fought during the competition is either won or lost in the auctions.

On that note, here is the list of 3 teams which may find it difficult to win the upcoming edition owing to their weak squad on paper.

#3 U Mumba

U Mumba won the second season of the Pro Kabaddi League

U Mumba has been a franchise which has always done well in the Pro Kabaddi league. They were the winners of Season 2 and has always boasted of an experienced squad. Although they did make it to the playoffs in Season 6, their chances look bleak in the upcoming edition.

U Mumba has a fantastic defense comprising the likes of Fazel Atrachali, Rajaguru Subramanian and, Surender Singh. They purchased Sandeep Narwal who will be an asset in both the departments of the game. However, the squad from Mumbai might find it difficult when it comes to the raiding department. Apart from Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan, the team lacks a cutting edge in this department. They have also released Siddharth Desai who was a revelation in Season 6.

In a long tournament like PKL, this imbalance could affect the squad and hence, they might find it difficult to go all the way in Season 7.

